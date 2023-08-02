The SEC has indicated its readiness to publicly consider the latest ether futures filings, according to two sources cited by Blockworks. The report noted that the readiness to consider doesn't necessarily mean they will be approved.

ETH daily

The report adds to the mounting evidence that Blackrock and others were tipped off before filing for bitcoin ETFs.

The SEC’s willingness to consider these offerings is a reversal from May, when sources said the US securities regulator had told firms seeking ether futures ETFs to halt their efforts. The SEC did not return a request for comment at the time.

There is no sense of why the SEC had a change of heart.