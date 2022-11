Singapore’s state-owned investor Temasek manages circa USD300bn.

Has decided to write down its entire $275 million investment in FTX.

Says that its belief in Sam Bankman-Fried was likely “misplaced"

Misplaced. Yeah, I think so. Temasek is not alone in this though.

How long does it take for charges to be laid against SBF? What's the delay?

While we're here, Bitcoin update: