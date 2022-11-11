I'm not sure if this is related to the more lurid (but so far unconfirmed) story earlier:

Via the Wall Street Journal (gated):

The Securities Commission of the Bahamas said that it froze the assets of FTX Digital Markets Ltd. and related parties on Thursday and appointed a provisional liquidator.

The commission determined that the prudent course of action was to put FDM into provisional liquidation to preserve assets and stabilize the company, according to the statement.

SBF is also said to be under investigation by the US SEC for potential violations of securities laws.