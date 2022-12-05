The Financial Times has the report. The FT is gated.

Reuters have the headlines:

  • Treasury is finalising plans for a package to regulate the cryptocurrency industry
  • including limits on foreign companies selling into the country and restrictions on advertising

And that's about it, no further details.

I've seen also that the package will include provisions for how to deal with a collapse of companies. Obviously FTX has raised interest in how to deal with this.

---

Meanwhile, in the US, Bloomberg reports that the FTC is probing several crypto firms re allegations their advertisements were misleading.

-

Bitcoin update:

btcusd chart 06 December 2022