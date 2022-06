Grayscale Investments’ application to convert its $13.5 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a spot-based bitcoin ETF was denied by the SEC on Wednesday

SEC stated in its filing that the application failed to answer the SEC's questions about preventing market manipulation, as well as other concerns.

The decision joins the SEC’s rejection on Wednesday of Bitwise’s application for approval of a spot bitcoin ETF.

