US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is set to a speech on cryptocurrency policy and regulation.

Thursday 10:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT)

will outline possible steps the Treasury could take to investigate the use and technology of digital assets

US Treasury statement:

"Secretary Yellen will make the case for a consistent and comprehensive policy framework that promotes responsible innovation of digital assets and appropriately assesses and mitigates the risks they may pose"

BTC update ... running scared of Yellen: