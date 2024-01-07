We've been sitting on the edge of our seat for months on this now. Last week, same old.

Thursday:

Friday:

A weekend update, this is the latest scuttlebutt I've heard, via Reuters:

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday discussed final wording changes on filings for spot bitcoin ETFs, a step that could lead to U.S. approval of the funds for the first time next week, sources familiar with the matter said.

updates are due by 8 a.m. ET (1300 GMT) on Monday

Multiple issuers said Friday they expect to receive final approval of S-1 filings by late Tuesday or Wednesday.

---

On Thursday/Friday we got a 'sell the fact (arrow on the chart below) ... before the fact. And then a 'gap fill' since: