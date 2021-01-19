3 pharma stocks from EuropeFX you need to know in 2021

3 pharmaceutical stocks to pay attention to this year



Covid-19 continues to take center stage in 2021 despite the development and initial rollout of vaccines worldwide. However, the world is quickly coming to grips with the fact that multiple vaccines will be needed to inoculate enough of the population to effectively combat the virus.

In light of early setbacks and logistical challenges there remains a large demand for more vaccine doses as well as additional options to meet demand.

As such, pharma stocks have continued to be extremely popular among investors in 2021, with many analysts forecasting even more potential for companies.

This fact is not lost on EuropeFX, which has consistently listened its growing user base by expanding its suite of tradable instruments.

Ahead of the development of Covid-19 vaccines, EuropeFXlast summer grew its offering to include the biggest pharma stocks. Once again, the company has opted to listen to its clients with the addition of three new pharma stocks.





More opportunities than ever before

Volumes of pharma stocks are still at record highs, attesting to their popularity in 2021. This has helped create attractive. opportunities for all kinds of investors.

In addition to its existing slate of pharma stocks, EuropeFX now has on offer three other leading Covid-19 vaccine companies. This includes the following:

BioNTech SE

(NASDAQ: BNTX)



BioNTech SE is a German biotechnology company based in Mainz. The company is best known for developing and manufacturing active immunotherapies for patient-specific approaches to the treatment of diseases. Together with Pfizer, the joint vaccine from BioNTech has already been distributed to millions worldwide.

CureVac

(NASDAQ: CVAC)



CureVac N.V. is a German biopharmaceutical company that is domiciled in the Netherlands and headquartered in Tübingen, Germany. The group is responsible for developing therapies based on messenger RNA. The company's focus is on developing vaccines for infectious diseases and drugs to treat for cancer and rare diseases.

Novavax

(NASDAQ: NVAX)



Novavax, Inc. is an American vaccine development company headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, with additional facilities in Rockville, Maryland and Uppsala, Sweden. Vaccine trials for a Covid-19 treatment are still ongoing.





About EuropeFX

EuropeFX is a global leader in Forex, CFDs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and more. The company utilizes STP trade execution, offering live webinars and education sessions and an extensive lineup of tradable assets, markets, platforms and trading options.



