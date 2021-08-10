Amazing news for the fans of digital assets

Trade crypto with FBS



Today is a big day. The day when FBS launches a Crypto account! We want to keep up with the time and financial innovations. Digital currencies came into our lives and no doubt, they will going to stay.

Buy and sell cryptocurrencies, trade digital assets 24/7 and earn on their volatility - everything is up to you.





New conditions for digital assets trading

✔ Low spreads

✔ Fixed leverage 1:5

✔ 24/7 deposits and withdrawals in fiat and crypto

✔ A Demo Crypto account





The assets you can trade

• Coins - Bitcoin, Stellar, Dash, Ethereum, etc.

• Coin-Fiat - BTCEUR, LTCCAD, BCHCHF, XRPRUB, etc.

• Coin-Coin - BCHBTC, ETHBTC, BNBBTC, etc.

• Coin-Metal - ETHXAU, BTCXAU, LTCXAG, etc.

Altogether over 100 new instruments with digital currencies! Check the full list in (Account details -> Instruments). Update your app on App Store or Google Play to access it.





About FBS

FBS is an international broker with over 150 countries of presence and 12 years of expertise, providing knowledge via free seminars, special events, educational materials, and daily analytics.





FBS is an official trading partner of FC Barcelona from January 2020.