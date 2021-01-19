EuropeFX partners with Acuity for AI-powered news sentiment analysis

Sharpen your trading tools with Acuity EA via EuropeFX

EFXAcuity EA relies on advanced technology to help predict trading volatility and upcoming market strategies

EuropeFX has strengthened its commitment to retail traders in 2021 with the offering of Acuity Expert Advisors (EA) for its growing user base.

With volatility at record highs, traders need to stay on top of the news to consistently profit. This is where EuropeFX comes in, having partnered with news sentiment specialist, Acuity.

Acuity focuses on AI-driven sentiment trading tools with the aim of harnessing news feeds. One of the foremost difficulties of utilizing news presently is information overload.

With more resources available at your fingertips than ever before, the ability to correctly process this information is at a premium.

Using Acuity EA, users can isolate the most relevant news for trading in what has become a fast-moving market.

Exploiting the Power of News

Keeping up with volumes of data across different mediums or feeds is a challenging task. More so than ever before, the difficulty is how to stay up to date with the most relevant information.



Together with EuropeFX, Acuity EA helps translate this information into actionable trading opportunities.

Acuity is engineered to search for valuable insights cross millions of stories on feeds each and every day. By using this data, Acuity's advanced algorithms are designed to craft highly intuitive and powerfully visual tools.

This is performed by relying on and detecting minute changes in sentiment as well as multi-dimensional patterns in the data.

With the assistance of AI, these tools can uncover unique insights to help identify emerging trends and anticipate market volatility.

About EuropeFX

EuropeFX is a leader in FX, CFDs on stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and more. The company utilizes STP trade execution, offering live webinars and education sessions and an extensive lineup of tradable assets, markets, platforms and trading options.

