EuropeFX partners with Acuity for AI-powered news sentiment analysis
Sharpen your trading tools with Acuity EA via EuropeFX
Acuity EA relies on advanced technology to help predict trading
volatility and upcoming market strategies
EuropeFX has strengthened its commitment to retail traders in 2021 with the offering of Acuity Expert Advisors (EA) for its growing user base.
With volatility at record highs, traders need to stay on top of the news to consistently profit. This is where EuropeFX comes in, having partnered with news sentiment specialist, Acuity.
Acuity focuses on AI-driven sentiment trading tools with the aim of harnessing news feeds. One of the foremost difficulties of utilizing news presently is information overload.
With more resources available at your fingertips than ever before, the ability to correctly process this information is at a premium.
Using
Acuity EA, users can isolate the most relevant news for trading in what has
become a fast-moving market.
Exploiting the Power of News
Keeping
up with volumes of data across different mediums or feeds is a challenging task.
More so than ever before, the difficulty is how to stay up to date with the
most relevant information.
Together with EuropeFX, Acuity EA helps translate this information into actionable trading opportunities.
Acuity is engineered to search for valuable insights cross millions of stories on feeds each and every day. By using this data, Acuity's advanced algorithms are designed to craft highly intuitive and powerfully visual tools.
This is performed by relying on and detecting minute changes in sentiment as well as multi-dimensional patterns in the data.
With the assistance of AI, these tools can uncover unique insights to help identify emerging trends and anticipate market volatility.
Sign
up for your account today with EuropeFX and get access to the most advanced
trading experience on the market.
About EuropeFX
EuropeFX is
a leader in FX, CFDs on stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and more. The
company utilizes STP trade execution, offering live webinars and education
sessions and an extensive lineup of tradable assets, markets, platforms and
trading options.