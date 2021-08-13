EuropeFX partners with ZuluTrade for social trading capabilities

EuropeFX users now have access to the biggest social trading platform on the market



EuropeFX continues to empower its clients through a new partnership with ZuluTrade, the world's leading social trading platform.

Utilizing the ZuluRank performance evaluation algorithm, users will now be able to take advantage of the most advanced social trading strategies available.

Social trading has always been a popular technique with traders. With the retail space surging in popularity and multiple asset classes seeing record volatility, the time to invest has never been better.

For many newer investors however, the decision of what trades to enter or how to navigate a turbulent market can be a daunting challenge. This is where ZuluTrade comes in, which allows users to follow and mirror specific traders and their strategies while using your own trading account.











EuropeFX users can also access the ZuluTrade interface and manage their accounts through the advanced risk management features. This includes ZuluGuard, which lends extra protection for any volatile trading strategies - a must in today's fast-moving market.

Open an account with EuropeFX and take your trading to the next level.





Why ZuluTrade is a Gamechanger for EuropeFX's Clients

Social trading is a streamlined way for traders to get exposure to markets without having to devote hours of time backtesting or fine-tuning a strategy.

Using the ZuluTrade Performance Table, any user can find the strategy for them by a ranked system of participating traders across a number of performance parameters as well as real-time feedback from the ZuluTrade community.

The platform is fully customizable for users, allowing for filtering by specific preferences, levels of risk, etc. With ZuluTrade, EuropeFX users can preset a trading strategy to cover whatever assets, trade frequency, or volumes that they wish, bringing unrivaled flexibility to their trading.

Users will also be eligible for advanced trading signals that come in each day globally. This makes trading a 24/5 market easier than ever.

The effort reflects the latest commitment from EuropeFX to grant more flexibility and agency to its growing client base. See what ZuluTrade can do for your trading today.





About EuropeFX

EuropeFX is a leader in FX, CFDs on stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and more. The company utilizes STP trade execution, offering live webinars and education sessions and an extensive lineup of tradable assets, markets, platforms and trading options.

Risk Warning:

. The information contained in this market overview should in no way be construed as investment advice and/or as a proposal and/or request for trading activities and financial transactions. The data contained in this market overview is not necessarily real-time or error-free. The data and prices on the material are not necessarily provided by a market or exchange, but by market makers, so that prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual price in a particular market, meaning that prices are indicative and not suitable for trading purposes. There is no guarantee and/or prediction of future performance. EuropeFX, its affiliates, agents, directors, or employees do not guarantee the accuracy or validity of any information or data provided and shall not be liable for any loss arising from any investment based thereon. Trading Forex/CFD's carries a high level of risk and may result in the loss of your entire investment. Forex/CFD's are leveraged products and therefore trading Forex/CFD's may not be suitable for all investors. It is recommended not to invest more money than you can afford to lose in order to avoid significant financial problems in case of losses. Please make sure that you define the maximum risk for yourself.



