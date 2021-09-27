Have you heard the news? The future of trading is hybrid and Global GT may just be the broker for you

Become the ultimate hybrid trader with Global GT



Global GT has experienced rapid growth over the past few months, expanding not only in the number of employees but in a wealth of technological advances. As part of the launch, the company rolled-out with a fresh brand and website which provides clients with a user-friendly and trader-savvy experience.





A Unique Product Offering, all Under One Roof

Global GT is the first global Hybrid FX and Crypto (CFD) broker to be regulated, giving them an edge that few brokers can compete with. Flexible trading and freedom of choice have never been easier for a trader as they are now in an all-in-one brokerage. Clients now have the power to deposit, trade and withdraw in both Fiat and Crypto. The company offers clients 8 asset classes to choose from including Forex, Crypto pairs, Energies, Precious Metals, Stocks, Indices, two of which are exclusively available to Global GT clients: Synthetic Cryptos and the GTi12 Index.





Revolutionising the way Traders View Cryptos

The GTi12 is a unique price index created and managed by Global GT's technical team of inhouse experts. This ground-breaking index is made up of 12 Cryptocurrencies in a CFD index, to provide clients with a holistic view of the Crypto markets; Revolutionising Crypto trading by objectively measuring the performance of Cryptocurrencies across the board to give an overview of the overall market sentiment. The company is evolving the financial industry, by helping traders to gain access to several financial markets at their fingertips providing them with a broad perspective that aims to enhance their trading environment together with the availability of around the clock Support team.





Arming Traders with the Ultimate Trading Tools

Global GT proudly offers some of the best trading conditions in the industry such as spreads from as low as 0.0 pips, dynamic leverage up to 1:1000, negative balance protection on all account types, and to top it all off, 0 transaction fees on deposits and withdrawals.

In a time where being client focused is number 1 in a broker's priorities, Global GT traders are guaranteed a fair-trading experience thanks to liquidity aggregation from tier-1 banks. This means the trader is provided with competitive pricing from a multitude of liquidity providers, with best execution practices.





Becoming the Ultimate Hybrid Trader Might be Easier than Expected

Global GT empowers their clients to trade where they want, when they want as long as markets are open - with the CFD Crypto Pairs and the GTi12 Index being tradable 24/7 on the MT5 platform and across all devices. With 5 intuitive account types to choose from, traders of all levels can select their account type based on trading requirements, the services they need and their trading preferences based on their financial strategies.



Global GT is also one of the few brokers in the Hybrid space frequently offering new promotions which enable traders (both new and actual clients) to earn up to USD 6,600 in trading credits, through the Welcome and Loyalty Deposit Bonuses.

Global GT is a regulated Hybrid broker, licensed by the Financial Sector Authority (FSA) Seychelles and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) South Africa.

The Company has high capital reserves and segregated accounts separating client funds with operational funds, guaranteeing their safety.

Risk Disclaimer: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high level of risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.



