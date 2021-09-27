Have you heard the news? The future of trading is hybrid and Global GT may just be the broker for you
Become the ultimate hybrid trader with Global GT
Global GT has experienced rapid growth over the past few months, expanding not only in the number of employees but in a wealth of technological advances. As part of the launch, the company rolled-out with a fresh brand and website which provides clients with a user-friendly and trader-savvy experience.
A Unique Product Offering, all Under One Roof
Global GT is the
first global Hybrid FX and Crypto (CFD) broker to be regulated, giving them an
edge that few brokers can compete with. Flexible trading and freedom of choice
have never been easier for a trader as they are now in an all-in-one brokerage.
Clients now have the power to deposit, trade and withdraw in both Fiat and
Crypto. The company offers clients 8 asset classes to choose from including
Forex, Crypto pairs, Energies, Precious Metals, Stocks, Indices, two of which
are exclusively available to Global GT clients: Synthetic Cryptos and the GTi12
Index.
Revolutionising the way Traders View Cryptos
The GTi12 is a unique
price index created and managed by Global GT's technical team of inhouse
experts. This ground-breaking index is made up of 12 Cryptocurrencies in a CFD
index, to provide clients with a holistic view of the Crypto markets;
Revolutionising Crypto trading by objectively measuring the performance of
Cryptocurrencies across the board to give an overview of the overall market
sentiment. The company is evolving the financial industry, by helping traders
to gain access to several financial markets at their fingertips providing them
with a broad perspective that aims to enhance their trading environment
together with the availability of around the clock Support team.
Arming Traders with the Ultimate Trading Tools
Global GT proudly offers some of the best trading conditions in the industry such as spreads from as low as 0.0 pips, dynamic leverage up to 1:1000, negative balance protection on all account types, and to top it all off, 0 transaction fees on deposits and withdrawals.
In a time where being
client focused is number 1 in a broker's priorities, Global GT traders are
guaranteed a fair-trading experience thanks to liquidity aggregation from
tier-1 banks. This means the trader is provided with competitive pricing from a
multitude of liquidity providers, with best execution practices.
Becoming the Ultimate Hybrid Trader Might be Easier than Expected
Global GT empowers
their clients to trade where they want, when they want as long as markets are
open - with the CFD Crypto
Pairs and the GTi12 Index being tradable 24/7 on the MT5 platform and across all devices. With 5
intuitive account types to choose from, traders of all levels can select their
account type based on trading requirements, the services they need and their
trading preferences based on their financial strategies.
Global GT is also one of the few brokers in the Hybrid space frequently offering new promotions which enable traders (both new and actual clients) to earn up to USD 6,600 in trading credits, through the Welcome and Loyalty Deposit Bonuses.
Global GT is a regulated Hybrid broker, licensed by the Financial Sector Authority (FSA) Seychelles and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) South Africa.
The Company has high capital reserves and segregated accounts separating client funds with operational funds, guaranteeing their safety.
Risk Disclaimer: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high level of risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.