Trading tip: If in doubt, don't

Just don't do it





Sometimes in trading we can be very uncertain regarding a trade. You know the sentiment is just not that clear, so you may start to feel uncomfortable.





You are uncomfortable if you do trade and maybe start finding yourself questioning yourself as soon as you start the trade. Perhaps you then enter /re-enter etc.





When you fell like this the best thing to do is to not trade.





Trust yourself/your uncertainty. It is a message. Listen to it.





Just wait until you have clarity. It will come. Until it does, preserve that capital.