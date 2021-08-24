Meet the AIRSOFT team at the biggest forex events this autumn

Come and meet AIRSOFT this autumn at the biggest FX events



Leading technology solutions provider for brokerages and fintech firms, AIRSOFT Technology, has announced a very busy pipeline for Autumn 2021. With brokerages struggling to support the huge influx of traders in 2020-2021, the company believes that the forex events would offer the best platform to create awareness regarding its turnkey technology solutions. Now that fintech events are live once again, they offer excellent opportunities to network and build brand awareness.





iFX Expo International, Cyprus

Scheduled for October 4-6, 2021, iFX Expo International will be held at the luxury resort, Parklane, in Limassol. The largest and most well-known B2B fintech event promises to be an exciting one, if iFX Expo Dubai event in May 2021 is anything to go by.

AIRSOFT is the sponsor for the Sea View Lounge at the event. This is where participants are expected to meet and greet each other. To make the experience even sweeter, the company is also sponsoring the beer at this venue. Additionally, the AIRSOFT team will be exhibiting their leading-edge technology solutions for brokers at Booth #98 at the iFX Expo.

This year, the theme for the expo is "Back to Basics." The focus will remain on networking and how it can spur the industry to grow. The event also intends to highlight innovation and resilience, which have proven to be crucial factors in success during the most challenging times. Limassol is the perfect venue for such discussions, not just because of its extremely hospitable culture but also because the city has risen to become a global hub for fintech and innovation.

iFX Expo is one of the most trusted venues for brokers, liquidity providers, fintech solutions providers, payment services providers, IBs and affiliates, banks, crypto and blockchain projects from all over the world. This is where industry leaders and pioneers discuss their thoughts and opinions. Some of the brightest minds in the fintech world are expected to speak and hold workshops at the event.

AIRSOFT looks forward to connecting with business leaders and demonstrating why its technology solutions are the go-to choices for brokers worldwide.

"At AIRSOFT, we believe that brokers today can only achieve long-term success through exceptional services. This is what helps attract new clients and retain existing ones. Our technology solutions aim to ease and enhance customer experiences to drive growth for brokers. iFX Expo provides an excellent venue to meet with industry leaders and up and coming entrepreneurs and we are very excited to be sponsors for the event," stated Julia Rotenberg, Head of Sales and Business Development at AIRSOFT.





The London Summit 2021

Organised by Finance Magnates, The London Summit is another event that fintech firms eagerly anticipate each year. This year, it will be held on November 16-17, at Old Billingsgate, London. Since its inception, this annual event has seen increasing popularity, bringing together fintech brands, technology providers, payment solutions providers, fintech startups, retail and institutional brokers and crypto projects. The conference is the perfect venue to meet and connect with the key decision-makers shaping the future of the financial sector.

The London Summit Awards are the other main attraction at the event. Some of the most sought-after titles in the industry are granted right here for firms that excel across various business categories. What makes these awards special is that industry peers vote on the recognition, making it even more meaningful.

AIRSOFT looks forward to being part of the elite gathering at the London Summit. The company will also be exhibiting its technology at Branded Wall Stand #D. Brokers looking for cutting-edge solutions that will not only provide turnkey solutions for their operations but also seamlessly scale as they grow can meet the AIRSOFT team and learn more about their technology right here.





Meet AIRSOFT in Dubai and Amsterdam

AIRSOFT will also be attending Forex Expo 2021, to be held on September 29-30 at the World Trade Centre, Dubai. Forex Expo is another much-awaited annual event for forex professionals and those involved in the FX trading sector. This year, the event expects to see 5,000+ traders, 100+ forex brokers and 70+ speakers from more than 30 countries. Some of the leading minds in the finance industry are expected to speak at the event.

Forex Expo 2021 presents another great opportunity for AIRSOFT to meet with existing and prospective clients about its powerful technology solutions. Brokers, affiliates and payments providers can book a meeting with the team in advance for a one-on-one discussion. The company will be able to guide new and veteran professionals on how to grow their business amid rapidly changing customer demographics and preferences.

The AIRSOFT team will also be present at iGB Live!, to be held from September 28 to October 1, 2021, at RAI Amsterdam. This event brings together pioneers, leaders and startups from the gaming industry. The aim of the event is to help businesses network, learn and drive growth by building connections with the worldwide iGaming industry. In this industry too, success depends on being able to offer the latest technology and best user experiences, something that AIRSOFT excels at.



