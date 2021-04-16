Non-trend transitions to trend. How you can sniff out a trend move.

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Education

A look at the AUDUSD price action this week and how it showed the way to a trend move....



Traders tend to get mesmerized by non-trending markets. They tend not to see a way out of the ups and downs and because of it, often miss out on a trend move where the price move is fast, directional and tends to go farther than most think. 

 In this video, I outline how to prepare for a trending market by looking at a recent non-trend market in the AUDUSD, and how it prepared me for a break and trend-like run.  

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
