Pro-tip: Spend less time dissing other traders

Seeing media opinions on the frenzy/bubble/euphoria/blow-off top engulfing the retail side of financial markets.

Especially US stocks and related derivatives.





Here's a typical tweet:

A swell of retail investors, many new to Wall Street investing, have been making a flurry of bets in the options market that stocks will go up. Some analysts say that the online frenzy could be fueling a stock market bubble.

'Some analysts' have been saying the stock market has been in a bubble for going on 10 years now. And longer. Sure, they'll be 'right' one day. Whatever.





Here's another typical tweet:

Buying single-stock options has become especially popular among these online amateur investors who gather on Reddit's "Wall Street Bets" and Discord to swap ideas .... The momentum will probably last until markets turn down ... If they flee, it will only magnify any fall.

If you buy a call option and the market turns down you don't have to flee anything.





Time spent scoffing at other traders is better spent on other pursuits. Just my 2 cents.







