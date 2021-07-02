So, you want to be a day trader?

Don't miss out on the coming webinar



Day trading involves making short-term trades, never lasting more than one day, to make gains from the financial markets. Some day traders are continually active, making many trades every day, while others may enter and exit only one position per day. The most common day trading markets are stocks, foreign exchange (or forex, for short), and futures. Day trading can be a part-time hobby or a full-time career. It can be successful for some, but the long-term success rate is low.



Day trading isn't a get-rich-quick scheme, nor is it something that takes years to gain consistency. Expect to spend six months to a year honing your skills and practicing a strategy before becoming comfortable with it and are ready to risk your afforded capital.



Most new traders make the mistake that they don't practice their strategy in a demo account-a trading simulator-for those crucial months before putting their money at risk. Therefore, they won't know how well a strategy works and how they will need to adjust it when market conditions change. The demo account also enables prospective day traders to hone their essential trading psychology skills, such as patience, discipline, and focus.



In this class, we will see if you have the stuff to be a Day Trader. The webinar will take place on Sunday July 11 at 15:00 GMT.

About ForexTB

Established in 2015, Forex TB Limited is a CySEC-regulated CFD broker, offering over 300 instruments across Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, ETFs and Cryptocurrencies.

The broker offers a choice of two platforms - the much-loved MetaTrader 4 and their proprietary WebTrader, both available on desktop and mobile devices.

ForexTB clients can select between four account types. The minimum deposit to start trading is $250, with leverage reaching up to 1:30 for retail clients and 1:400 for professional ones. Spreads are very competitive, starting as low as 1.1 pips, subject to account type and there are no deposit fees.

ForexTB is among the very few brokers offering their clients an extensive educational package, including daily market updates, webinars, eBooks and the full Trading Central package of signals and market analysis.





Last, ForexTB prides itself on the level of support they provide. With a dedicated account manager for each client, you can rest assured that you get 24/5 personalised support.