Airsoft to showcase CHRONO Trade at next month's iFX EXPO in Dubai
Following an exciting start to the year with a website relaunch and the introduction of new services, AIRSOFT Technology is again stealing the show as sponsor of the eagerly anticipated iFX EXPO Dubai. The expo will be held at the exclusive 5-star Grand Hyatt Hotel, Dubai from 19-20 May 2021 and will bring together leading players from the finance and fintech sectors.
The AIRSOFT team is eager to showcase CHRONO Trade to brokers at the expo. This exclusive AIRSOFT feature is part of the company's commitment to offer unique and competitive tools for brokers looking to increase their trading acquisition and volumes. CHRONO Trade allows traders to perform pre-defined, timed, short-term trades to take advantage of volatile assets. It can be implemented as a stand-alone brokerage solution or integrated within an existing CFD platform.
Shay Benhamou, AIRSOFT CEO said:
"CHRONO trade has been presented with great success at numerous virtual and physical events in 2020. We have seen unprecedented interest from the UAE market and we are keen to present it live in Dubai."
Users of CHRONO Trade are traders looking for
adrenaline-fuelled trading. CHRONO Trade appeals to brokers looking to secure more trades and
see increased user engagement. Visit
the new Airsoft website now and discover how AIRSOFT powers brokers to succeed.
Why Brokers Love CHRONO Trade:
- Want to boost your brokerage business profits? Simply give traders the tools that will instantly trigger their competitive nature.
- It's already working! Brands applying CHRONO Trade to their existing platforms have shown an increase in trades and a longer than usual screen time of their traders.
- It's exciting! The reason why traders are loving CHRONO Trade is simple. It makes trading more exciting, and more excitement means more trading.
- It's a Differentiator! CHRONO Trade sets your
broker apart from the rest and provides another exciting reason for traders to
choose you.
Meet The AIRSOFT Team In Dubai
AIRSOFT is a sponsor of the iFX Expo and has opted for a coffee bar sponsorship in addition to a placement at Booths 43 & 44. Coffee is free for all attendees, courtesy of AIRSOFT and the team is keen to utilise the area for meeting brokers, partners and other fintechs. The company will have a large presence at the expo with the sales & marketing team, CEO and COO all available to answer questions from brokers.
Dubai is an exciting business hub, especially for the finance and fintech sectors and the AIRSOFT team is eager to present its latest offerings. If you want to attract clients, increase trading volumes and add exciting tools to your brokerage, visit our booths or arrange a meeting at the coffee bar.
AIRSOFT has been helping brokerages launch since 2012. Founded by veteran industry professionals; the company offers complete solutions for forex, crypto and CFDs brokers, includes software, business consulting, marketing, lead generation and multi-language support.AIRSOFT is the expert choice for your brokerage... meet us in Dubai!