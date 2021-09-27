There’s still time to register for iFX EXPO International Cyprus
Don't miss out on the iFX EXPO International!
Have you booked your tickets for the iFX EXPO International? It's taking place on October 4 - 6, 2021 at the exclusive Parklane Resort in Limassol, Cyprus and we're down to our last remaining event tickets. Not booked yet? Look at what you'd miss...
Fintech & Finance Thought Leaders
The
iFX EXPO International is the most established fintech event for executives
from various industry fields including: financial services, retail and
institutional trading, digital assets and blockchain, payments, banking,
regulation, marketing and other service providers. The event pulls together
leading industry directors, regulators and thought leaders to lead on relevant
topics in the sector. This
year's event boasts great speakers, top industry panels and an array of
networking events.
Hear From CySEC's New Chairman
CySEC's newly appointed chairman Dr Theocharides will deliver the
opening keynote speech - an absolute must-attend for every industry
professional. This year's speech from Dr Theocharides follows an eagerly
anticipated iFX EXPO tradition, as Ms Demetra Kalogerou, former Chairwoman, has
opened the event with her keynote address over the years.
Expo Treats
iFX EXPO International is renowned for its treats and surprises. Beers
with Airsoft in the Sea View Lounge, gin based cocktails with Ecommpay
on the terrace and attendee bags from Koalapays are just a few of the
treats you can expect from our valued sponsors. Plus there's
the networking that iFX EXPO is famed for.
Networking and Night Party
Now we are back to live events, you won't want to miss the networking opportunities and party offered by iFX EXPO International.
Kicking off with a welcome party on October 4, sponsored by AloGateway, attendees can relax, reunite with friends and colleagues, and enjoy a drink with a view at the luxurious Parklane venue. For some, this will be the first live fintech event for two years, so it's set to be a hit!
And that's not all. On October 5 the iFX EXPO crowd is heading down to Breeze summer club for drinks, dancing, networking and great music. The Night Party sponsored by Nextmarkets, the event is held at a club on the Limassol coast. Expect a cool ocean breeze, great hospitality and lots of fun.
Equiti will sponsor our speaker hall which will play host to the brightest speakers in the fintech and finance sector while Nuvei Payment Technology Partner will host an executive lounge. Attendees should also watch out for contests from our exhibitors who have some exciting incentives planned.
A Luxury Venue
Parklane Resort is renowned for its
beachside elegance and superb facilities. The location has everything you need
for business and leisure from sea view terraces, to cool shady poolside
relaxation.
With just a week to go, we're gearing up for a great event. Don't miss out!
Get your iFX EXPO International passes now by registering here.