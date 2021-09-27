There’s still time to register for iFX EXPO International Cyprus

Don't miss out on the iFX EXPO International!



Have you booked your tickets for the iFX EXPO International? It's taking place on October 4 - 6, 2021 at the exclusive Parklane Resort in Limassol, Cyprus and we're down to our last remaining event tickets. Not booked yet? Look at what you'd miss...





Fintech & Finance Thought Leaders

The iFX EXPO International is the most established fintech event for executives from various industry fields including: financial services, retail and institutional trading, digital assets and blockchain, payments, banking, regulation, marketing and other service providers. The event pulls together leading industry directors, regulators and thought leaders to lead on relevant topics in the sector. This year's event boasts great speakers, top industry panels and an array of networking events.





Hear From CySEC's New Chairman

CySEC's newly appointed chairman Dr Theocharides will deliver the opening keynote speech - an absolute must-attend for every industry professional. This year's speech from Dr Theocharides follows an eagerly anticipated iFX EXPO tradition, as Ms Demetra Kalogerou, former Chairwoman, has opened the event with her keynote address over the years.





Expo Treats

iFX EXPO International is renowned for its treats and surprises. Beers with Airsoft in the Sea View Lounge, gin based cocktails with Ecommpay on the terrace and attendee bags from Koalapays are just a few of the treats you can expect from our valued sponsors. Plus there's the networking that iFX EXPO is famed for.





Networking and Night Party

Now we are back to live events, you won't want to miss the networking opportunities and party offered by iFX EXPO International.

Kicking off with a welcome party on October 4, sponsored by AloGateway, attendees can relax, reunite with friends and colleagues, and enjoy a drink with a view at the luxurious Parklane venue. For some, this will be the first live fintech event for two years, so it's set to be a hit!



And that's not all. On October 5 the iFX EXPO crowd is heading down to Breeze summer club for drinks, dancing, networking and great music. The Night Party sponsored by Nextmarkets, the event is held at a club on the Limassol coast. Expect a cool ocean breeze, great hospitality and lots of fun.



Equiti will sponsor our speaker hall which will play host to the brightest speakers in the fintech and finance sector while Nuvei Payment Technology Partner will host an executive lounge. Attendees should also watch out for contests from our exhibitors who have some exciting incentives planned.





A Luxury Venue

Parklane Resort is renowned for its beachside elegance and superb facilities. The location has everything you need for business and leisure from sea view terraces, to cool shady poolside relaxation.





With just a week to go, we're gearing up for a great event. Don't miss out!

Get your iFX EXPO International passes now by registering here.







