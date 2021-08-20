Tradeview Markets opens its doors to EU traders with unmatched trading conditions

Tradeview Markets makes headway in the EU



Leading global online financial service provider, Tradeview Markets, has officially made its entry into the EU in 2021 by obtaining a Category 2 Investment Services License from the Malta Financial Services Authority. With the establishment of Tradeview Europe Ltd., and an office in Malta, the company's exceptional trading services are now available to both retail and institutional traders across Malta, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

The Company has chosen Malta for its EU base due to the strong legal framework, excellent infrastructure, open stable economy and business environment the nation offers.

The global Tradeview brand serves thousands of clients and affiliates worldwide, and offers forex, CFDs, futures and equities trading via their online trading platforms. Traders in Malta, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain can now benefit from Tradeview's ILC account structure that brings market-leading trading conditions and the lowest spreads in the industry, starting at 0.0 pips.





Tradeview's ILC Account Structure Enables the Lowest Spreads in Industry

The proprietary account structure, Innovative Liquidity Connector (ILC), offered by the company provides access to the best bid/ask quotes from multiple top-tier liquidity providers. The ILC structure enables ECN trading with zero mark-ups and incredibly low commissions of just $2.50 per standard lot, per side. Traders can access the best prices in real-time via ILC's BBO (best bid/best offer) system. Market volatility can be captured with low latency execution and minimal slippage.

Tradeview offers the most popular MT4 and MT5 platforms that can be easily tailored to suit the needs of clients. The state-of-the-art platforms offer multi-device accessibility, copy trading, expert advisors, multi asset trading and signal subscriptions. Armed with in-depth ECN technology, these premier platforms provide complete turnkey solutions for online trading.

Tradeview Europe Ltd.'s clients can therefore benefit from exceptional trading conditions, with the some of the lowest spreads in the industry and innovative technologies. The company provides its clients a true ECN environment, meaning they don't engage with a dealing desk or experience price manipulation. Tradeview's ECN pricing is available to all ILC clients with no minimum volume requirements.

The company can accommodate traders of all styles and experiences subject to the satisfactory appropriateness test. Apart from the ILC account, clients can choose from other account types (individual or joint or corporate account) with similar trading conditions

Tradeview promises no ridiculous promotions, no gimmicks, no Formula 1 sponsorship, JUST SERIOUS TRADING, with the best trading conditions in the industry via a true ECN environment.





Market Leader in Online Trading Technology

Tradeview has a 17-year history of offering world-class trading services to retail traders on par with institutional clients. Through its cutting-edge technologies, ancillary account services, account security, and multi-jurisdictional client support services, the brand has been a leader in providing electronic direct market access to the forex and equity markets.

Today, it is a global broker, offering exposure to 7 major asset classes. These include CFDs on the world's most liquid currency pairs, precious metals, futures, energies, and cryptocurrencies. Tradeview also enables access to over 5,000 real shares including top US companies like Apple, Tesla, Netflix and ETFs on the S&P 500, NASDAQ 100 and more.

In 2020, the company announced its sponsorship of TradeGATEHub, an educational and social trading website. The platform allows novice traders worldwide to connect with institutional grade traders via real-time chat where they can freely discuss trends and the latest news concerning the markets. TradeGATEHub acts as a centralised platform to provide access to the latest financial news, trading strategies, opinions, EAs, and more.

Tradeview's continued focus on client education, strong regulatory compliance, and excellent customer services has made it a brand to reckon with in the EU financial services landscape.

"We take great pride in the way we do business. We are committed to offering every client unmatched trading conditions so they can make the most of the financial markets. Despite continuous growth and expansion to new regions, this commitment has never taken a back seat. From educational resources to analytic tools and true ECN trading, we always ensure a market leading trading environment," Tradeview's CEO, Tim Furey, stated.

With a client-first approach and emphasis on regulatory compliance, Tradeview strives to connect its clients with leading technology for ease of trading.





You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Between 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading with CFDs. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. For further information on Tradeview and associated risks please refer to: tradeview.eu risk section.

Tradeview Europe Limited is licensed as a Category 2 in terms of the Investment Services Act and is regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA).





Names of stock mentioned were included purely for information purposes and should not be construed as investment advice. The value of such investments may go up as well as down and you may lose all your capital invested.