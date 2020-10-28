Why you should be trading commodities

A look at commodities trading



CFD Trading is a derivative financial instrument, and it is an abbreviation for "Contract for Difference." CFDs are of interest to traders who want to boost the amount and quality of their investments significantly. CFDs allow traders to carry out transactions on the probability of rising or decline in a financial instrument's price. The gain is determined by the difference between the price that the instrument was bought for and the price that it was sold for.





Commodities

Most brokers allow for the investment of an extensive list of precious metals (gold, silver, platinum, etc.), agricultural products (wheat, corn, coffee, cotton, sugar, etc.), and energy products (oil, natural gas, etc.).

With access to this market through our trading platform, it is possible to trade these goods and take advantage of leverage up to 400: 1 on your investments, allowing you to trade with values up to 400 times the value of your account.





What does commodity trading mean?

The Forex trading term: Commodity is defined as "a good that can be exchanged for another good of the same type." Therefore, trading in commodities refers to the purchase and sale of those commodities around the globe.

Many investors in global markets tend to trade commodities with CFD for various commodities since it allows profit to be made on ongoing operations with both higher and lower prices.

Since CFD trading is a form of margin trading, the initial quota should be lower than it is in the case of basic commodity purchase, but there is an exposure to the risk of complete movement.

The most precious commodities can be categorized into four categories:

Precious metals

Agriculture

Energy

Cultured commodities



While precious metals and energy commodities are common, agriculture includes crops such as wheat, and cultured commodities refer to coffee, sugar, and cocoa.

Gold, silver, and crude oil are considered the best known and most traded commodities through CFD.

Many factors affect commodities, such as 'productions,' which are significant factors in the fluctuation of prices, with seasonal changes affecting the value of crops. But the most influential factor is the offer and demand price.

Storage capacity, especially with energy commodities, is considered the main factor that can affect these commodities' prices.





Commodity trading benefits

Narrow point difference (fixed-variable-ICN), as well as competitive prices without commissions or hidden fees

Opportunity to take advantage of the rise and decline in commodity prices

Control the volume of profit and loss through take-profit and stop-loss service

Opportunity to take advantage of international political conditions

Our clients can get information that is critically analyzed by our analysts in the real-time

Market is open 24/5, Sunday 22:00 GMT - Friday 21:00 GMT



