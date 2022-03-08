For the longest time, earning money from home seemed like an unattainable dream. In the last decade everything has changed, and what used to be unattainable is now attainable for most people.

With a plan, a few basic skills, and some dedication, you can start earning extra money from home rather quickly. Naturally, you have to start small and shouldn’t expect to become rich from it instantly, but with the following three methods you will be off to a good start.

Forex Trading – Risky but Rewarding

We may be slightly partial in terms of forex trading. But there is no denying that a lot of people make extra income from the foreign exchange market, not to mention all the professional day traders that make a living from trading currency pairs.

In no way is forex trading easy or something that you master quickly, and there will always be certain risks associated with it. However, with the right mindset and a dedication to learning the ins and outs of forex trading, there is a chance that you can start making extra money in your spare time rather quickly. Before you get started, you have to locate a reliable forex broker which you can do in this list of the best trading platforms in the UK.

Also, you don’t have to limit yourself to the forex market since you can trade a range of financial instruments online, from cryptocurrencies to stocks, bonds, commodities, and more. And if you live in the UK, spread betting is tax-free, meaning you get to keep more of your profits.

*Please note that a majority of retail traders lose money in the long run. Therefore, never trade using money you cannot afford to lose and never expect to become profitable without dedicating yourself to trading for at least a few months (probably years).

Gig Working (Freelancing) – Available to Most People

Gig working, or freelancing using sites such as Fiverr and Upwork has become increasingly popular lately. All you really need is a skill that others are willing to pay for and you can start making extra income almost instantaneously.

Popular gigs are everything related to writing, art, and IT, from translations, illustrations, and copywriting to digital marketing and website development. On Fiverr there are even more options and you can get paid to leave comments and reviews or by recording music.

Out of all these three options, gig working is the easiest to get started with and the option that is available to most people since any skill can be sold. Although, you will have to compete with thousands of other gig workers in your field.

Start an Affiliate Website – Passive Income

Lastly, we want to recommend a great way to make passive income. By creating a website where you recommend other companies' products, you can make a decent buck. Initially, it requires a lot of work, but once you’re up and running you can make passive income for years to come.

Today, you can do affiliate marketing for almost everything. Amazon has one of the biggest affiliate marketing networks but you can also recommend online brokers, banks, insurance companies, yoga studios, workout gear, car equipment, etc.

Naturally, you need some basic marketing skills and preferably have the knowledge to create a simple WordPress website. Then again, you can also hire gig workers to do the job for you, and then just collect the funds you make.

The benefit of affiliate marketing, besides being passive income, is that there is no ceiling on how much you can make or how many websites you can operate. Therefore, it’s probably the best and most reliable way to make a steady income from home.