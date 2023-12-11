Entering the fintech arena more than two decades ago, ActTrader is renowned for its long-standing reputation in the Forex trading industry. Its advanced features and versatility had made it an institutional-grade solution suitable for hedge funds and high-frequency trading companies.

In recent years, the trading platform has been making waves within the retail trading community thanks to its superior technology, high degree of customisation and the new user interfaces that it launched. A proprietary solution of Finvasia Group, ActTrader emerges as the next-generation trading infrastructure that brokers and traders have been looking for.

Why brokers are switching to ActTrader

Equipped with a set of advanced, yet intuitive functionalities that both veteran and novice traders appreciate, ActTrader caters to every trader’s needs. Some of these features include:

Comprehensive API support

ActTrader supports a range of APIs including REST, JAVA, and FIX, empowering traders with seamless integration and connectivity, enabling them to execute trades with greater speed and flexibility. All these are grouped under the unique umbrella of ActAPI, which can also benefit brokers, enabling them to effectively manage liquidity and build EA strategies without worrying about a steep learning curve.

Customisable and flexible workspace

Traders can personalise their workspace to suit their preferences and trading style, ensuring a comfortable and efficient environment for decision-making. From an institutional perspective, this feature helps brokers offer a personalised experience to their traders, increase transparency and boost trust in financial services.

Compatibility with Expert Advisors and algorithms

ActTrader supports multiple Expert Advisors, indicators, and algorithms, giving traders the flexibility to implement and automate their trading strategies. This also enables brokers to effectively expand their offering and give traders more freedom of choice across diverse products.

Cryptocurrency support via ActEx

In response to the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies, ActTrader provides precise price quotes for digital assets, allowing traders to diversify their portfolios seamlessly. Offering direct connectivity to crypto exchanges, ActEx is a versatile tool that benefits both retail traders and institutional players, such as brokers and merchants.

Coming with a built-in CRM, currency exchanger and a secure payment gateway, ActEx has gradually become the go-to solution for crypto payment processing and management. Benefitting crypto holders in equal measure, ActEx gives them the possibility to use their digital currencies in everyday transactions with confidence.

Other platform features that empower brokers to attract more traders and convert them into loyal customers, thanks to their enhanced transparency, are:

Customisable platform time and order types

Traders have the freedom to set their platform time, choose from various time frames, and utilise different order types, providing a tailored trading experience.

Clear swap values in USD

ActTrader simplifies the trading experience by expressing swap values in USD, enhancing transparency and facilitating easier decision-making.

Visual algorithmic trading

The platform's unique visual algorithmic trading feature empowers traders to implement algorithmic strategies with ease, even without extensive coding knowledge.

Multi-Account Manager and detachable windows

ActTrader includes an inbuilt Multi-Account Manager for efficient portfolio management and detachable windows for a customisable and adaptable interface.

Institutional-grade solutions for next-gen industry players

In addition to the above features that can benefit both retail traders and institutional stakeholders, ActTrader comes with a bundle of built-in solutions designed for institutional players only. Of these the liquidity engine, FIX Bridge and CRM - together known as ‘ActAdmin’ - deserve special attention.

The liquidity engine centred around a FIX Trading API aggregates liquidity from various top-tier liquidity pools, increasing financial firms’ accessibility to deep multi-asset liquidity. In turn, this enables financial industry players to continue to offer best bid-ask pricing and ensure optimal execution of high-volume orders. According to the website, ActTrader can execute a volume of 50,000 transactions every second.

The platform’s FIX Bridge solution unifies the best bridging technology and aggregation technology, lending brokers the flexibility they need to execute orders through multiple liquidity providers and take advantage of the best price quotes and order execution without any turnover fee.

The CRM is yet another invaluable tool that brokers can use to automate their lead collection, management and nurturing, all in one place. Allowing for interface customisation at a negligible rate (which may vary depending on the selected ActTrader CRM partner), ActTrader’s CRM solution provides a comprehensive overview of the entire customer journey from onboarding and KYC to payment processing, Introducing Broker Systems, CMS and more.

Powerful leadership, the key to sustainable success

Achieving this level of development and versatility would not have been possible without a visionary leader to hold the company’s reins. This visionary is Eli Shirazi, ActTrader’s Managing Director. With an impressive background and a wealth of experience in the financial industry, Shirazi is set to lead ActTrader into a new era of innovation and growth.

Mr. Shirazi brings a fresh perspective and a proven track record of success to ActTrader. His expertise in strategic planning, business development and technology integration acquired at high-calibre financial institutions such as Saxo Bank, AlgoPay, and others, positions him as a driving force behind the platform's continued evolution.

With Eli Shirazi at the helm, ActTrader stands as a beacon of fintech excellence.

Boasting a user base of 1.85 million retail traders and a volume of $400 trillion in processed transactions, the platform is bound for even greater heights, promising a future of innovation, growth, and enhanced trading experiences for all.

To find out more about ActTrader and its advanced features, visit the website.