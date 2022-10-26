From L-R: Winson Cao - Co-founder and Director, ACY Securities, Ms. Bonnie Shek - Director of Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Australia and New Zealand.

ACY Securities, one of the world's leading tech-focused multi-asset CFD brokers, has recently won the Business Excellence Award presented by the Hong Kong Australia Business Association (NSW Chapter).

The award is the most recent addition to the string of accolades given to ACY Securities over the past few years.

In receiving the award, Winson Cao, Co-founder and Director at ACY Securities, said “It’s an honour to be recognised for our vision and mission to deliver the best service and trading platform to our clients.”

He added, “You can be assured that as we continue to build and grow ACY Securities as a leading global player, we will adhere to the strategies and focused implementation that’s been the guiding principle for our business.”

Now on its 23rd anniversary, the HKABA NSW Chapter Business Awards is an annual celebration that recognizes the entrepreneurial spirit and achievements of both small and medium enterprises and corporations in all aspects of international trade affiliations between New South Wales and Hong Kong Special Administration Region (HKSAR).

The HKABA NSW Chapter 2022 Business Awards have three award categories:

• Best Initiative

• Business Excellence

• Export / Import Excellence

Jack Fan, Executive Officer at HKABA said, “We had a strong line up of competitive companies that vied for this year’s award. And it’s been a privilege to be in the company of distinguished businesses and entrepreneurs. I know that this year’s awardees will continue to excel and shine as they grow their respective businesses.”

The HKABA winners were selected by an independent judging panel chaired by Ms. Bonnie Shek, Director of Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Australia and New Zealand. She was joined by Dr. Luca De Leonardis, Head of Investment Promotion, Australia & New Zealand of Invest Hong Kong; and Ms. Karen Macmillan, Director of Hong Kong Tourism Board, Australia.

About ACY Securities

ACY Securities is one of Australia's fastest growing multi-asset online trading providers, offering ultra-low-cost trading, rock-solid execution, technologically superior account management and premium market analysis. The key pillars we operate on are transparency, client-focus and technology. With a track record of servicing clients since 2011, we are well-positioned to look after your trading needs.