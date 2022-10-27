Celebrating 23 years of excellence, sustaining innovation, and a holistic approach to finance,Ardu Prime takes pride in launching a New Era, a name that has become synonymous with all-round service and investment offering, a clear vision for the future, and continuous development through collaboration and strategic partnerships within the financial and fintech realm and beyond.

To honor its prestige in the financial services arena, the company invited its employees, clients, and partners to an exclusive company event dedicated to their New Era of cross-collaboration in finance. “After more than two decades of working together, there’s no better way to show our gratitude to our team, clients, and partners than sharing the victory cup with them. We’re stronger together,” commented Sotiris Promponas, Ardu Prime CEO.

High-profile figures in the basketball world, including Theodoros Papaloukas, Georgios Printezis, Kostas Tsartsaris, and former player and current basketball commentator and TV anchor Dora Pantelli attended Ardu Prime’s exclusive New Era event.

Holding the media front pages, Ardu Prime’s corporate party provided the perfect opportunity to announce their grand partnerships such as its recent sponsorship engagements with two prestigious pan-European basketball competitions-Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and 7Days EuroCup.

Taking these partnerships to the next level, the brokerage firm recently impressed not only traders but also basketball fans by becoming the presenting partner of the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge, where tens of thousands of fans battle for the title of the Best Fantasy Manager in Europe.

Sealing its success by sponsoring major sport events such as these, Ardu Prime strides into the New Era of financial services, gaining prestige, visibility, and an even more prominent position in the financial industry, as it ups its game.

With deep roots in the investment space, Ardu Prime continues to strengthen its presence both offline and online. Its New Era Twitter takeover campaign made waves on the social media platform lately, accumulating hundreds of likes daily. Cleverly summarizing Ardu Prime’s achievements in a visually attractive slide show, the social media campaign makes a statement in the online space: the new era of finance is already here.

In addition to this creative social media campaign, the global broker ramped up its efforts in the advertising space with an eye-catching digital “out-of-home” campaign that brings the Ardu Prime brand even closer to its local audience through outdoor advertisements on buses, streetcars, in airports and digital banners in prominent spots across Athens, the broker’s base of operations.

Joining the industry elite, Ardu Prime has exceeded the level of a traditional retail brokerage. The amplitude of its offering and unmatched client service have earned the brokerage quite a few accolades throughout the years, including “Best Investment Services Provider – Greece 2022”, “Most Reliable FX & CFD Broker – Greece 2022,” “Most Innovative Broker”, and more.

“Since 1999 when we entered the financial arena, we’ve been driven by three things: transparency, trust, and diversity. These are the values that still guide us today and the thrusters prompting us to innovate and upscale,” said Sotiris Promponas, Ardu Prime CEO.

Carrying deep semantics, the New Era identifies with Ardu Prime’s new essence, including a further-reaching value proposition underpinned by four pillars of sustainability: Forex and CFD trading, cryptocurrency offering throughArdu Crypto, the broker’s powerhouse crypto trading and exchange platform, prime brokerage and liquidity services, and a compelling payment solution,Ardu Pay.

The crypto exchange and payment solutions enhance the circle of the Greek broker’s already extensive offering spanning multi-asset and CFD trading on 25+ Cryptocurrencies, Forex, US Equities, indices, commodities, energy, and more asset classes popular among MT5 traders, alongside crypto custody, with all the facets of a fully-fledged solution.

Going from strength to strength

Not long ago, the financial firm caught the all-seeing eye of the media with its brand-new website launch and modern rebranding, which made the headlines of a slew of prestigious publications, including Finance Magnates, which featured Ardu Prime twice in a single day.

The financial firm enjoyed the media's attention for excellent client services and unrivaled brokerage offerings, being featured in high-caliber local and international publications, including Pan Finance Magazine, Forbes Magazine Greece, and others. With an impeccable reputation and an industry-wide recognition that other market players can only wish they had, Ardu Prime solidifies its position in the financial industry as it ushers in the New Era of brokerage services.