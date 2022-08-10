Let’s be real: Traders can be a boastful bunch. And rightfully so! Technical analysis, number crunching, and backtesting an effective trading strategy takes skill, effort, and natural talent.

Because money is involved, there are still some traders that prefer to be modest. But if you are the type to want to show off your successful trades on social media or elsewhere online, then you definitely will want to download the award-winning PrimeXBT mobile app.

Here is more on what the PrimeXBT app for Android and iOS devices can do for you, as well as how to easily create a shareable image to highlight your trading ROI.

Computers, Apps, And The Evolution Of Trading Tools

The advent of computers and the internet turned the practice of technical analysis from something drawn by hand into something handled by advanced computer software. Online trading desks became commonplace during the 90s and 2000s. However, today, smartphone apps are where the money and users are at.

The emergence of social media has also changed the way we trade and interact in the financial community. Online influencers and well-known traders share their thoughts and insights for others to see. Trends like copy trading have since been developed to take advantage of the demand to follow other traders’ lead.

Because people love to show off on social media on the regular, those behaviors spill over from posting about new cars, fancy watches, and other luxury goods to prove one’s level of wealth, into bragging about a winning trade.

Always On Apps Are Constantly Updated With New Features

The PrimeXBT smartphone app recently received a number of updates. The updates included the ability to buy crypto in just a few taps, an exchange tool, a revamped withdrawal process, and the ability to share successful trades online. For full transparency, traders can even choose to share losing trades if they would like.

Not only does boasting about winnings help to prove a trader’s worth in the trading community, it can have a positive effect on the growth of the community itself. For example, if a PrimeXBT trader is also a Covesting strategy manager, promoting successful trades could turn a social media follower into a Covesting follower.

Covesting followers automatically copy the trades of strategy managers ranked in the Covesting global leaderboards. Past strategy manager profit levels have reached as much as 90,000% ROI. Imagine the social engagement a winning streak like that would receive from a trading community or via crypto Twitter.

Why It Is Worth Boasting About the Award-Winning PrimeXBT App

The PrimeXBT mobile application itself is boast-worthy. In addition to the ability to create a shareable graphic with a successful ROI, traders get access to the full suite of PrimeXBT trading tools. These powerful tools include built-in charting software, more than 100 trading instruments available for margin trading, passive investing, a four level referral program, and much more.

PrimeXBT also has 24/7 customer service, bank-grade security infrastructure, proprietary cold storage, and other ways to keep customers happy and funds safe. The platform also offers a plethora of educational tools such as the PrimeXBT trading academy. Weekly competitions using no-risk funds give users a way to practice or participate for a chance to win crypto reward prizes.

The PrimeXBT smartphone app is available as a free download for iOS devices via the Apple App Store and the Google Play store for Android devices. Download it today, and access best-in-class trading tools and instruments all under one roof.