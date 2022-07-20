Bitcoin jumped 8.5% to $23,300 on Tuesday, showing a 20.8% gain over the last seven days. Ethereum is trading around $1570 on Wednesday morning, adding 3.4% in 24 hours and an impressive 49% for the week.

The top altcoins are also rising nicely, adding between 3.9% (Polygon) and 11% (Cardano) for the day. Total crypto market capitalisation, according to CoinMarketCap, rose 4.7% overnight to $1067bn. Bitcoin on Tuesday posted its highest gains in a month on the back of a rebound in US stock indices and a weaker dollar.

BTC has tested the highs since June 13 near $23,700, and on Wednesday, it is trying to consolidate above its 50-day moving average. The dynamics near that line often acted as a reliable medium-term trend indicator.

Only a strong buy above this level can serve as a firm reversal indicator in the next few days. If the upside momentum stalls, as it did in February and March this year, we should be prepared for a sharp increase in selling. BTCUSD also exceeded the 200-week average during the last growth wave but fixing above this level at the end of the week should be considered a reliable signal.

The cryptocurrency Fear & Greed Index climbed to 31 by Wednesday after more than two months in "extreme fear" territory. After waves of capitulation in May-June 2022, bitcoin quotes have been below the realised price for a month now. Other signals of a potential bottom forming have also emerged, Glassnode notes. CryptoQuant, the research firm, has warned investors that further sales of BTC miners in a falling market could return pressure on prices.

This article was written by FxPro’s Senior Market Analyst Alex Kuptsikevich.