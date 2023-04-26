The doors of Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS:23) will swing open in exactly two weeks, kicking off the biggest event of the year in Johannesburg, South Africa. Ahead of the landmark summit, prospective attendees can help maximize their opportunities by utilizing the Brella Event App, the ultimate matchmaking platform.

FMAS:23 itself will take place on May 8-10, 2023 at the luxurious Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. The event constitutes one of the most highly anticipated events of the year, with several benefits, opportunities, and potential for all attendees.

With just a couple weeks left until the event will formally kick off, the time to plan your trip and familiarize yourself with the Brella Event App is now!

Why Attendees Should Download the Brella Event App

Are you looking to make valuable connections at FMAS:23? Using the Brella Event App, traders and affiliates can directly contact brokers and service providers at FMAS:23.

Whether you're looking to engage or connect with brokers or leading traders at FMAS:23, Brella makes it easy to find the right match before the event even starts.

In addition, the app allows you to effortlessly plan your schedule and connect with the most relevant individuals for your business. The Brella Event App caters to all attendees, whether you are a trader or an affiliate seeking new business opportunities or learning or interacting with any trading specialists in attendance.

Don't miss out on this opportunity, start your matchmaking journey today.

Benefits of Brella Event App for Traders and Affiliates

● Create your personal profile and showcase your interests.

● Find matches according to your area of interest and business category.

● Create private chats with attendees.

● Send requests to meet during the Summit.

● Plan your agenda ahead of time.

● Add speaker sessions to your calendar.

● Research the brands or brokers you are meeting ahead of time.

● Get to know all the sponsors and exhibitors at the event.

How to Download the Brella Event App

Starting this May, you will receive an email from FMAS:23, inviting you to join the community with a unique link. You will be able to accept the invite to the event by entering the join code or clicking on the direct join link.

Of note, you can access our event App by downloading the Brella app on your phone or using our Web App. Whether it's iPhone, Android, BlackBerry, and Windows phones as well as tablets, laptops, and more.

When you join Brella, you will go through a set of onboarding actions to ensure your event profile and networking preferences are set up.

● Interest Page – choose your matchmaking categories to network and find relevant people at the FMAS23. This feature will help you to better align with what you're looking for at FMAS, with more diverse business networking opportunities.

● Profile Page – you are welcome to write an introduction and add your country of operations.

Using Brella, attendees can nto the right top corner of the page and click on the arrow next to your name. Then select Edit Interests. Here you'll be prompted to the category list where you can choose new interests and unchoose the ones you need. Once ready, save the changes.

This feature can help you to better align with what you're looking for at an event, like more diverse networking opportunities. In addition, users can streamline your summit experience with the Brella app. Bookmarking sessions are an easy way to track your favorite keynotes, panel discussions, and other sessions.

By bookmarking sessions, you can synchronize your personal calendar with your Brella event calendar: go to the Agenda page, then scroll down and click on Calendar sync at the bottom of the right side menu.