ZuluTrade’s Affiliate Program offers new opportunities for website and blog owners, influencers, trading academies and professional traders

ZuluTrade, the first copy trading platform to enter the financial services arena with a new value proposition, recently announced the launch of its new and improved Affiliate Program, with a new partners portal release.

The overhaul aligns with Finvasia Group’s, its parent company’s long-term strategic plan to provide a comprehensive social copy trading and social wealth management solution to traders and investors worldwide. As ZuluTrade continues to enhance and renew its offering for retail clients, the financial firm decided to raise the bar for Affiliate Partners as well.

In addition to offering an attractive and easy-to-navigate user interface, the Affiliate Portal brings a series of new and head-turning benefits for Affiliates. Open to website and blog owners, vloggers, YouTubers, social media influencers, as well as trading academies and professional traders, ZuluTrade’s Affiliate Program offers both institutions and individual marketers new avenues to monetise their outreach and engagement within the fintech space.

ZuluTrade Affiliate Program: A new avenue to affiliate wealth

ZuluTrade Affiliates can enjoy a range of exclusive benefits, including:

● Access to a slew of marketing materials such as banners, dynamic widgets, landing pages, and tracking links to help partners keep track of their referrals’ activities.

● A transparent and comprehensive geo-based CPA remuneration plan. Depending on the country of their referrals, Affiliates can earn up to $300 per referral, which is above the industry’s average threshold. Furthermore, ZuluTrade allows Affiliates to use cookieless tracking and an attribution window of 180 days.

● A seamless payment experience with bank wire, PayPal and cryptocurrency.

● Quick and easy onboarding either via ZuluTrade’s website or Stackflow.org, which is Finvasia’s dedicated marketing agency.

● A dedicated Affiliate Manager ensuring that Affiliates receive the guidance they need and their clients’ best interests are met.

“We are excited to release our new Affiliates portal, which is part of our Affiliate Program revamping. We have collected feedback from our existing Affiliate database to create a framework and a referral program for our partners that can create long-lasting, sustainable revenue streams for them into the fintech niche. We look forward to new partners coming in and enjoying the exceptional service our dedicated team has to offer.”

“The ZuluTrade and Stackflow Affiliate team is travelling the world to meet existing and new Affiliate Partners. The confirmed shows for the next 6 months are Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS:23, held in South Africa), SiGMA Sao Paolo, iFX EXPO Asia (held in Thailand), AW Barcelona and iFX EXPO International (held in Cyprus)”, said Lapatas Theodosis, Head of Affiliate Marketing, ZuluTrade.

Entering the financial arena in 2007, ZuluTrade is a veteran in the social trading space and yet an ongoing innovator determined to push the boundaries with its exciting new product and service releases.

Taking pride in adding a “human touch” to wealth management by giving it a social, community-driven and broker-agnostic facet, ZuluTrade provides access to a plethora of growth opportunities for traders and investors, irrespective of the brokerage they are registered with or the platform they use. This also opens a new frontier for Affiliates, allowing them to offer more to their audience- from more platforms to explore, to a wealth of financial instruments and ready-made strategies to copy.

“Affiliates are a crucial part of ZuluTrade’s operations globally. This Affiliate Program puts ZuluTrade on a new business footing, setting us apart from the competition, not only in terms of pay grade but also in terms of the offering as a whole,” said Dimitris Lathouras, Chief Financial Officer, ZuluTrade.

For more information about ZuluTrade and its value proposition for affiliates, visit the ZuluTrade Affiliate Program page.