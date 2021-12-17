On the holidays’ eve, from 15 December until 22 December, FBS and Leicester City Football Club are holding a joint contest — New Year Football Rush. Whether a fan, trader or investor, any person can win a tour of King Power Stadium or tickets to Leicester City’s home game on 23 January.

New Year Football Rush

In May 2021, FBS, an international trading company, and Leicester City Football Club, 2021 FA Cup winners, signed a Principal Partnership Agreement. Thus, this unity brings many perks for the clients and fans. Since August 2021, there were already five joint contests with generous prizes.

Before the upcoming holidays, the partners have launched New Year Football Rush, a new contest, which starts on 15 December. Anyone will have eight days to participate and get a chance to win exceptional prizes. It is a great way to celebrate the upcoming 2022 together and thank people for their devotion.

How to participate

To become one of the winners, just subscribe to the FBS Europe Facebook page from 15 December until 22 December. Then, by tagging friends, congratulate them on a New Year, invite them to the football game and share why you value the friendship in the comment section below the contest post. The lucky winners will be announced on 23 December.

Be creative and get an extraordinary gift

The contest offers outstanding prizes for five winners. The grandest gift goes to an author of the most touching congratulation. You can get an exclusive tour of King Power Stadium and go there with 10 friends!

The other two lucky winners will receive eight tickets with a hospitality package for the Leicester City vs. Brighton game on 23 January.

But that’s not all. Wait for it! There will be eight more tickets for the same game for two winners as well. All the tickets will be gifted randomly.

Check the official FBS Europe Facebook page to dive into the holidays’ atmosphere and try your luck.Grand prizes are waiting. Who knows, you might be the one who will visit King Power Stadium!