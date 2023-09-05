The B2B world is abuzz with anticipation as the final countdown to the iFX EXPO International 2023 in Limassol Cyprus has officially begun. The landmark event will be held on September 19-21 at the brand-new City of Dreams Mediterranean Integrated Resort.

The hype has reached a fever pitch with each passing day as brokers, investors, fintech innovators, and many others prepare for one of the biggest events on the Autumn calendar. Over 4,000 attendees are expected at the biggest fintech event of the year.

iFX EXPO International 2023 is just two weeks away and will look to provide unrivaled learning, networking, and advancement in the financial sphere. Professionals from around the world are already finalising their plans to immerse themselves in an environment of innovation, education, and cooperation at the prestigious new venue in Limassol.

Register Today for iFX EXPO International 2023

The clock is ticking, and registration to iFX EXPO International is your key to a world of possibilities. Whether you're a leading brokerage, fintech entrepreneur, or marketing team, this event is tailored to a varied audience looking to gather insights, expand networks, and keep on top of the financial landscape.

With all the excitement building, it’s still not too late to register for the iFX EXPO International. Prospective attendees can access the following link and explore the pass categories ahead of the event.

By registering online in advance, attendees can forgo the endless queues on-site, guaranteeing a seamless and enjoyable experience. Early registration also ensures more time to explore each booth, connect with fellow attendees, and immerse oneself fully in the iFX EXPO International experience!

Why Attend iFX EXPO International 2023

The event is more than just another exhibition and provides a variety of benefits to attending. iFX EXPO International represents a pinnacle event in the fintech space and is shaping up as a can’t miss opportunity in 2023.

The new venue at the City of Dreams Mediterranean Integrated Resort is an exciting twist for both veteran attendees and first timers alike. The glamorous location in Limassol provides a way to experience iFX EXPO like never before.

Attendees can also take advantage of myriad networking opportunities. This includes the chance to connect with over 4,000 attendees, potential partners and clients, industry leaders, and peers, all gathered under one roof.

iFX EXPO International 2023 and innovation go hand in hand. The event features an all-in-one platform for companies to showcase their brand, foster lasting connections, close game-changing deals, and stay at the forefront of the latest fintech trends.

Finally, attending the landmark conference is the best chance to stay ahead of the competition. No other event allows attendees to place themselves at the heart of industry developments, gaining insights and knowledge that will keep them ahead in the fast-evolving world of fintech.

Book Your Stay Now with an Exclusive Accommodation Offer

With the event right around the corner, the time to book your accommodation is now. Attendees can take advantage of an exclusive offer at the expo’s new venue at the prestigious City of Dreams Mediterranean Integrated Resort, Casino & Entertainment. Special booking rates are available for delegates, for stays from September 17-24th.

Don’t miss out on any of the action at iFX EXPO International by staying directly at the hotel and resort for unbeatable convenience. This ensures that attendees can eliminate any hassle of commuting and forgoing networking opportunities.

The venue represents Europe’s first integrated resort, completely redefining what Mediterranean resort life and luxury look like. The freshly unveiled 5-star venue also offers an unforgettable experience, complete with world-class premium amenities. This includes the availability of the resort’s luxurious spa, fitness center, and fine dining options.

Explore the iFX EXPO International Agenda

iFX EXPO International kicks off with a world-class Welcome Party on September 19 at Columbia Beach. Starting the following morning, the event will feature a jam-packed agenda with in-depth panels and sessions covering a wide range of themes over the next two days.

This includes the following noteworthy sessions that cannot be missed:

Opening Keynote by CySEC Chairman - Dr. George Theocharides

Industry Pioneers Talking Trend

Keynote by Google | The Future of AI

Crypto at the Crossroads: Role in the Financial Landscape?

Trade Tech: The Golden Compass Towards Win-Win

TikTok's power for FinTech: A Case That Solved the Business Needs

Navigating Prop Trading: Today & Tomorrow

Exploring The ESG-Fintech Nexus

The Secret Ingredient: White Label

The Future of Payments: Embedded or…?

iFX EXPO International 2023 also features the biggest speakers and names from around the fintech industry. The event will showcase the following speakers, many of which are already household names in the industry.

Dr. George Theocharides – Chairman at Cyprus Securities & Exchange Commission

Panos Bollas - Sector Lead, Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria & Malta at Google

Dr. Dimitrios Patsos – Sr. Specialist, Security at Microsoft

Fedor Balashko – Head of Sales at Tik Tok

Sergey Sukhov – Tik Tok Partnerships at Httpool by Aleph

Marios Tannousis - CEO at Invest Cyprus

Sarvjeet Singh Virk – Co-founder & Chief Managing Director at Finvasia

Nikolett Palinkas – SVP of Client Relations (Acquiring) at payable.

Dr. Stella Mourouzidou Damtsa - Manager Segments and Propositions at Bank of Cyprus

Lissele Pratt – CGO & Co-Founder at Capitalize

On the entertainment front, attendees can unwind with the official iFX EXPO Night Party on September 20 at Theama Venue in Limassol. The grand finale will cap off the iFX EXPO International 2023 on September 21, culminating in an exhilarating UFAWARDS Ceremony, celebrating industry excellence and honoring industry trailblazers and visionaries.

This celebration will transition into the vibrant Closing Party at Columbia Beach, promising a night of networking, music, and entertainment as attendees bid farewell to a successful event.

See you in Limassol in two weeks!