Finvasia Group announced its attendance at the Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS:23) in Johannesburg. From 8 to 10 May, the global fintech giant and its brands will be showcasing their best products and services at FMAS:23, in the luxurious setting of Sandton Convention Centre, Ballroom 1.

Finvasia, AAAFx, ZuluTrade and Fxview have all secured a prominent position among the industry leaders that will be present at the event. Prospective and existing partners can find them at booth 4 (ZuluTrade), booth 5(Fxview) and booth 58 (AAAFx).

Most importantly, all these brands are key sponsors of the South African event. Finvasia Group is the Entrance Sponsor, taking centre stage at FMAS:23, followed by ZuluTrade as a Platinum and Sunset Session Closing Drinks Sponsor, Fxview as the Registration Sponsor and, finally, AAAFx as the Champagne Sponsor.

“It is a great pleasure to sponsor an event of this calibre. This puts Finvasia on a new business footing, opening a new frontier in South Africa. All of our financial brands attending the event are already licensed by the FSCA, which gives us a distinctive advantage,” Finvasia’s CMD and Co-founder Sarvjeet Virk said.

Considering the emergence of South Africa as a ripe trading and fintech territory, with the highest daily trading volume in Africa (which exceeded $2.21 billion in 2019), Finvasia’s presence at FMAS:23 is the result of strategic planning.

“With an already solid footprint in Europe and the Middle East, Finvasia Group seeks to establish a notable presence in Africa. In addition, our group’s financial brands, ZuluTrade, AAAFx and more recently, Fxview have all secured an FSCA license, which counts among the strongest financial authorisations on the continent. So, expanding to South Africa is only an organic step forward,” said Tajinder Virk, CEO and Co-founder of Finvasia.

Taking place for the first time in South Africa, the Finance Magnates Summit is the perfect spot for financial industry leaders such as Finvasia and its group companies to meet with like-minded professionals, connect with local thought leaders and raise awareness about its cutting-edge trading solutions and innovative services.

