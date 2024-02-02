Flipster, the number one trading platform for altcoin liquidity and the fastest-growing crypto derivatives platform, has finally announced its Flipster Earn Pool campaign. First teased in December last year, the trading platform had been slow with news on this highly anticipated addition. The launch was worth the wait, as the platform is promising users the chance to earn up to 10K USDT a day* (at launch on 1st of February) on USDT held in their Flipster accounts.

As a derivatives-first platform, a fair criticism of Flipster has been the lack of options to do with funds between significant events.

Flipster’s CEO Yongjin Kim says, “With Flipster Earn Pool users can know their funds are safe and working for them on our platform while they wait for their next investment move. As a trader, I understand you can’t always feel confident leaving money in positions. Flipster Earn Pool lets you potentially make income on Flipster even when you’re not actively trading.”

Traders choose to have a Flipster account for big opportunities on altcoin derivatives and trading competitions. The brand has built a reputation for thick liquidity on altcoins that is unmatched by any competitor. While the platform is considerably new, this USP is directly associated with successfully drawing top derivative traders to its app. Flipster Earn Pool aims to appeal to users interested in the opportunity to potentially earn passive income while they wait for their next big trade, potentially contributing to an increased user base over time.

The platform is committed to regularly offering the world’s first perpetual futures listings on tokens that have just dropped spot listings on major exchanges. Recent examples include ACE, MANTA, ALT and DMAIL, which all had a perpetual futures listing on Flipster within four hours of a spot listing on a top crypto exchange.

According to Ben Rogers, Head of Marketing: “When MANTA was launched, some users quickly turned the excitement into significant profits, with one user gaining $7,675 USDT from a single trade. ALT saw similar success, with a user seeing a trade return profit of $5,789 USDT. When publishing, the greatest return on an altcoin trade on Flipster is reported at $52,310 USDT on ACE, which also had the world’s first PERP on the platform. DMAIL will have its PERP world premiere this week, and the business is confident that some users may see similar results as they turn news into leveraged trades on Flipster”.

The difference now is that users can potentially earn up to 10K daily on the funds in their Flipster wallets and profit from trades.

Flipster Earn Pool will calculate interest daily from a total shared prize pool of 10K USDT, and users can check what they have earned in their funds on Flipster’s website. To be eligible for returns from day one, users should ensure they have USDT in their Flipster account by UTC 00:01 on February 1st and meet the daily trading requirement. As it will take time for word to spread about the new offer, early participants can potentially earn returns on their idle funds.

About Flipster

Flipster is the fastest-growing crypto derivatives platform in the world. The easy-to-use app gives users an all-in-one experience with leverage of up to 100x on a wide selection of over 200 tokens. Considered best in class for altcoin liquidity, top tokens like BTC and ETH are also available. Users can make instant flips, monitor their portfolios, and capitalize on market movements—anytime, anywhere. Users can get started at flipster.xyz.

Flipster is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.