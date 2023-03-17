The final countdown until Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS:23) has begun. In less than two short months, the biggest event of the year in Africa will take place on May 8-10, 2023 at the luxurious Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The landmark event will be of particular interests for traders, providing a range of networking opportunities with some of the leading figures and specialists in the forex, crypto, and CFDs space.

Africa continues to see a surge of investment, interest, and development in the retail trading scene. This means more traders than ever before are signing up with brokers, engaging in trading services, and more.

FMAS:23 understands this key demographic, with the event featuring several sessions, panels, and much more that cater exclusively to traders. Furthermore, the atmosphere is ideal for traders and all attendees to network, engage, and interact with the leading talent in the online trading space.

As a quick reminder, if you have not already done so, registration for the event is now live and available for signup today and reserve your seat to the FMAS:23!

FMAS:23 Catering Towards Retail Trading Segment

In a matter of weeks, the doors of FMAS:23 will swing open, welcoming thousands of attendees worldwide. This includes attendees from the retail trading space, encompassing both new and veteran trading specialists.

FMAS:23 provides a unique opportunity for these attendees who can speak directly with so many leaders, advanced traders, and other attendees all in one locale. FMAS:23 will feature a total of 2.5 days of sessions, workshops, panels, discussions, and more, touching on every corner of the retail trading industry.

FMAS:23 is the perfect venue for forex and crypto traders to network, engage, and learn from attendees, brokers, and providers. The biggest brands and traders will all be in attendance – whether you are a new entrant to the trading scene or are a veteran, FMAS:23 has something for everyone.

Why Networking Matters and FMAS:23 Highlights

Each and every attendee can expect to take advantage of a several opportunities. This includes engaging, interacting, and networking with leading retail players and the biggest names in the online industry sphere.

Are you getting started, looking to take your trading to the next level, or simply want to meet some of the best in the business? FMAS:23 has got you covered and will be welcoming some big names.

Networking is essential at these events in order to maximize your experience. With so much talent under one roof, each day is another opportunity to engage with other attendees in a forum unlike any other.

The Summit kicks off with a bang at the Blitz Party - voted the most prestigious opening party of the year. Get ready to mingle with fellow attendees and network with the best in the business. This is your chance to live the life of luxury, meet the most influential people in finance and start the expo off on the right foot.

Get ready to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in the finance industry. The Finance Magnates Africa Summit attracts top-level leaders from across the globe, providing an unparalleled opportunity to network with and learn from the best. Whether you're looking to make new connections or seek out potential partners, this is the place to be.

FMAS:23 will also be attracting some of the top speakers and influencers in the industry. From inspiring keynotes to informative panel discussions, you'll have access to a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help you take your life to the next level. This is your chance to learn from the best and gain a competitive edge.

As the Summit draws to a close, there's still one more event you won't want to miss - the all exclusive VIP closing party at Sandton San Deck. This is the perfect way to celebrate the success of the Summit and network with even more amazing people. You'll leave feeling inspired, energized, and ready to take on whatever challenges lie ahead.

A complete agenda will be rolled out in the next few weeks so stay tuned to see which sessions cater best to your interests. Until then, all attendees are encouraged to join the conversation surrounding the biggest event of the Spring.