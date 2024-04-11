The Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS:24) will be here in a few weeks, with the countdown officially underway to the biggest event of the year in Africa in 2024. FMAS:24 returns for its second year in Sandton City, South Africa on May 20-22, 2024, at the luxurious Sandton Convention Centre. With so many benefits to attending, this is one event you cannot afford to miss!

As the largest in Africa, FMAS:24 will be providing many unique opportunities for professionals in the financial services industry to come together and exchange ideas, insights, and best practices.

The premium event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and experts from across Africa and beyond, offers a platform for networking, learning, and collaboration.

With a focus on the latest trends, challenges, and future insights shaping the finance sphere in Africa, FMAS:24 provides attendees with valuable knowledge and actionable insights to help them set up operations in Africa or take their business or trading to the next level.

Registration is already live for FMAS:24 and can be accessed via the following link. Make sure to register online ahead of the event to avoid lengthy queues on-site!

Why Attend FMAS:24 This May

Diverse Networking Opportunities

Anything can happen on the exhibition floor at FMAS:24. Attendees can network with traders, investors, businesses, and industry leaders from around the world, and build valuable connections for your future endeavors.

Insightful Discussions

With face-to-face engagement and a curated content track spanning four industry verticals, participants will be at the vanguard of any trends. Stay ahead with in-depth conversations about the latest topics and opportunities in Africa's financial sector.

Forge New Partnerships

Establish new and long-lasting partnerships and collaborations with the industry’s biggest talent, brands, and experts in a one-of-a-kind environment.

Explore Investments

Africa is the continent filled with potential. Participants can discover unique investment opportunities within the African region, allowing anyone the chance to diversify their portfolio and unlock potential growth avenues.

Engage and Network with Experts

Network and interact with expert speakers who will share their wealth of knowledge and experiences, offering invaluable perspectives to inspire and guide your journey.

Diverse Agenda in Focus at FMAS:24

FMAS:24 will feature a newly expanded content track covering two stages. This includes the newly launched Trader Zone, which caters to a growing retail trading demographic.

Look for plenty of insightful discussions to take place across each of these stages during the two-day event. Topics will cover four industry verticals, including online trading, fintech, payments, and blockchain & digital assets.

Register Today for the Biggest Event of the Year in Africa!

These sessions, panels, workshops, and more will be given by leading CEOs, policymakers, fintech entrepreneurs, and investors. FMAS:24 will bring together a diverse range of voices and perspectives to offer attendees a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the industry.

By hearing from industry leaders and experts, attendees can gain valuable insights, learn from real-world experiences, and stay ahead of the curve and map out the rest of 2024 and beyond.