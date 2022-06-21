Leading brokerage firm, FXDD, is celebrating 20 years of providing cutting-edge services to financial market participants. This is a remarkable achievement, given that the retail trading industry is still relatively new. FXDD has stood the test of time, witnessing numerous service providers come and go over the past two decades. The ability to not just survive but thrive over the years is a testament to the company's commitment to anticipate and innovate to meet the expectations of its clients.

Launched in 2002, FXDD first introduced its proprietary Java-based trading platform, FX Direct Dealer. The company was notably one of the earliest adopters of the Metaquotes platform, introducing its MT3 version in 2004. That led to its development of one of the first MetaTrader bridges and an in-house back office, both battle-tested and enhanced over the years, and still in use today.

Today, the company offers industry-leading tight spreads and swift execution in multiple asset classes, including forex, metals, energies, indices and stocks. Clients can access global assets on the  MetaTrader 4  (MT4),  MetaTrader 5  (MT5) and WebTrader platforms with Standard Pricing (low spreads and no commissions) or Pro Pricing (ultra-low, direct raw spreads).

The company has been recognized over the years by both its peers and clients having won awards in multiple categories. More recent wins include Most Trusted Broker Award 2021 The Forex Expo Dubai, Best Forex Broker award 2020 the Forex Expo Dubai and Best Regulated forex Broker 2018 Saudi Money Expo.

"We are extremely proud to have a rich legacy of providing leading-edge trading services across multiple global assets. On the occasion of our 20th anniversary, I would like to thank all our employees, clients and partners, who have been a crucial part of this amazing journey. As we complete two decades in the industry, we look forward to achieving new milestones every year," stated Chairman Emil Assentato.

Committed to Innovation

Fulfilling its commitment to providing the latest technologies to ease trading, FXDD has recently introduced multi-asset exchange trading. This means clients can now trade or invest in the traditional OTC FX and CFD market, as well as real exchange-traded stocks and futures via multi-asset access on the powerful MT5 platform.

As a testament to the company’s innovative approach, FXDD pioneered its motorsports partnership with the championship winning Team FXDD Ferrari 458 Italia in 2010 and 2011. Notably, FXDD was also a proud sponsor of the Formula 1 Red Bull double championship team in 2010 and 2011, and the FXDD Rolex GT Champions with Mazda in 2010. Their partnerships throughout the years have been selected to exemplify the precision and dedication they provide to clients every day.

A Client-First Focus

The highly qualified team at FXDD includes senior management with extensive experience in the interdealer banking and broking sectors. Their broad skill-base is one of the key reasons why the company is able to provide unmatched resources for traders, including education for all experience levels, market research and analysis, and the latest trading tools.

Business Head at FXDD, Joseph Botkier said, “I’ve seen the financial markets go through a sea-change over the years. Every generation of traders comes with unique expectations and trading styles. But the millennials and Gen Zers are different from all their predecessors. They have very high expectations and want solutions via the latest technology. I am proud to state that we, at FXDD, have always remained on the cutting-edge of fulfilling their needs."

As the company goes into its third decade of business, it looks forward to continuing to delight traders, and create mutually fruitful relationships with its partners.

