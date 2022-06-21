Leading brokerage firm, FXDD, is celebrating 20 years of providing cutting-edge services to financial market participants. This is a remarkable achievement, given that the retail trading industry is still relatively new. FXDD has stood the test of time, witnessing numerous service providers come and go over the past two decades. The ability to not just survive but thrive over the years is a testament to the company's commitment to anticipate and innovate to meet the expectations of its clients.

Launched in 2002, FXDD first introduced its proprietary Java-based trading platform, FX Direct Dealer. The company was notably one of the earliest adopters of the Metaquotes platform, introducing its MT3 version in 2004. That led to its development of one of the first MetaTrader bridges and an in-house back office, both battle-tested and enhanced over the years, and still in use today.

Today, the company offers industry-leading tight spreads and swift execution in multiple asset classes, including forex, metals, energies, indices and stocks. Clients can access global assets on the MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 4 Several trading platforms currently exist in the foreign exchange (FX) space. Without a doubt the most popular of these is the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform.MT4 operates as a multi-asset trading platform for not only FX, but equities and commodities as well. The platform is also utilized for analyzing various financial markets, and using expert advisors, making it highly versatile for users.While MT4 has been the de-facto trading platform since 2015, many brokers have now migrated to a newer variant, the MT5 platform. Even with the emergence of MT5, MT4 is widely used in the online retail foreign exchange space by traders since its inception by MetaQuotes Software.This software is licensed to FX brokers that offer the software to their clients and consists of both a client and server component. Why Traders Use MT4Additionally, the server component is run by the broker and the client software is provided to the broker’s customers. Users can use it to see live streaming prices and charts, to place orders, and to manage their accounts. This includes mobile trading capabilities and advanced trading signals. MT4 has retained its popularity due to the ability to bolster traders’ experiences with the platform. MT4 has also dominated the field of FX traders due in large part to its ability for end users to write their own trading scripts and robots that could automate trading. This has been a large advantage for brokers, who have made this platform the industry standard for over a decade.Currently, millions of traders use MT4 globally for their trading needs making it one of the most successful platforms of all time. MT4 also caters to a broad spectrum of traders of all skill levels, adding to its flexibility amongst brokers.The platform leverages advanced technical analysis, flexible trading system, algorithmic trading and expert advisors, as well as mobile trading applications. At the time of writing, MetaTrader supports over 30 languages while the installation takes no more than a few minutes to complete. MT4 is also a versatile program for brokers, given its availability on Windows, MacOS, and Linux. Several trading platforms currently exist in the foreign exchange (FX) space. Without a doubt the most popular of these is the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform.MT4 operates as a multi-asset trading platform for not only FX, but equities and commodities as well. The platform is also utilized for analyzing various financial markets, and using expert advisors, making it highly versatile for users.While MT4 has been the de-facto trading platform since 2015, many brokers have now migrated to a newer variant, the MT5 platform. Even with the emergence of MT5, MT4 is widely used in the online retail foreign exchange space by traders since its inception by MetaQuotes Software.This software is licensed to FX brokers that offer the software to their clients and consists of both a client and server component. Why Traders Use MT4Additionally, the server component is run by the broker and the client software is provided to the broker’s customers. Users can use it to see live streaming prices and charts, to place orders, and to manage their accounts. This includes mobile trading capabilities and advanced trading signals. MT4 has retained its popularity due to the ability to bolster traders’ experiences with the platform. MT4 has also dominated the field of FX traders due in large part to its ability for end users to write their own trading scripts and robots that could automate trading. This has been a large advantage for brokers, who have made this platform the industry standard for over a decade.Currently, millions of traders use MT4 globally for their trading needs making it one of the most successful platforms of all time. MT4 also caters to a broad spectrum of traders of all skill levels, adding to its flexibility amongst brokers.The platform leverages advanced technical analysis, flexible trading system, algorithmic trading and expert advisors, as well as mobile trading applications. At the time of writing, MetaTrader supports over 30 languages while the installation takes no more than a few minutes to complete. MT4 is also a versatile program for brokers, given its availability on Windows, MacOS, and Linux. Read this Term (MT4), MetaTrader 5 MetaTrader 5 MetaTrader5 (MT5) functions as an all-in-one platform that allows for the trading of forex, futures, and stocks. It has grown in popularity in recent years among brokers, in some cases even replacing the industry standard MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform.Overall, MT5 is widely considered by brokers to be one of the most preferred applications for trading. This is due to its ability to support algorithmic trading applications, such as Expert Advisors, Trading Robots, and Copy Trading, as well as other functions.MT5 can support market, trailing stop, stop orders, and pending orders. Moreover, instant, exchange, market, and request are the four trading execution modes supported while a traditional netting system may also be used. Why Use MetaTrader 5?For well over a decade, MT4 dominated the market, becoming the paramount platform adopted by brokerages. However, MT5 has eroded this dominance and to understand why means exploring what separates MT5 apart from other competing trading platformOverall, the biggest benefit if MT5 is its wide array of options and capabilities that the platform is capable of providing traders. MT5 supports over 100 currencies and stock quotes that can be analyzed while traders have the option to choose from more than 80 analytical tools and technical indicators. In addition, MT5 also allows several thousand indicators free of charge through their Code Base that can be integrated into the framework of MT5.Traders less adept to handle the challenges of trading can purchase or rent from over 2,500 algorithmic applications to execute autonomous trading programs on their behalf. Advanced traders or programmers can also create custom trading algorithms and indicators to suit your unique interests. Furthermore, traders can also leverage the built-in fundamental analysis tools to predict price fluctuations. From the built-in Market of Trading Apps, traders can choose from custom-made trading robots or subscribe to a successful trader who renders a signal service. MT5 supports over thirty languages, while the installation takes no more than a few minutes to complete. Additional services may be opted-in while MetaTrader5 is an ideal solution for traders looking to independently trade, subscribe to a signal service provider or implement trading robots. MetaTrader5 (MT5) functions as an all-in-one platform that allows for the trading of forex, futures, and stocks. It has grown in popularity in recent years among brokers, in some cases even replacing the industry standard MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform.Overall, MT5 is widely considered by brokers to be one of the most preferred applications for trading. This is due to its ability to support algorithmic trading applications, such as Expert Advisors, Trading Robots, and Copy Trading, as well as other functions.MT5 can support market, trailing stop, stop orders, and pending orders. Moreover, instant, exchange, market, and request are the four trading execution modes supported while a traditional netting system may also be used. Why Use MetaTrader 5?For well over a decade, MT4 dominated the market, becoming the paramount platform adopted by brokerages. However, MT5 has eroded this dominance and to understand why means exploring what separates MT5 apart from other competing trading platformOverall, the biggest benefit if MT5 is its wide array of options and capabilities that the platform is capable of providing traders. MT5 supports over 100 currencies and stock quotes that can be analyzed while traders have the option to choose from more than 80 analytical tools and technical indicators. In addition, MT5 also allows several thousand indicators free of charge through their Code Base that can be integrated into the framework of MT5.Traders less adept to handle the challenges of trading can purchase or rent from over 2,500 algorithmic applications to execute autonomous trading programs on their behalf. Advanced traders or programmers can also create custom trading algorithms and indicators to suit your unique interests. Furthermore, traders can also leverage the built-in fundamental analysis tools to predict price fluctuations. From the built-in Market of Trading Apps, traders can choose from custom-made trading robots or subscribe to a successful trader who renders a signal service. MT5 supports over thirty languages, while the installation takes no more than a few minutes to complete. Additional services may be opted-in while MetaTrader5 is an ideal solution for traders looking to independently trade, subscribe to a signal service provider or implement trading robots. Read this Term (MT5) and WebTrader platforms with Standard Pricing (low spreads and no commissions) or Pro Pricing (ultra-low, direct raw spreads).

The company has been recognized over the years by both its peers and clients having won awards in multiple categories. More recent wins include Most Trusted Broker Award 2021 The Forex Expo Dubai, Best Forex Broker award 2020 the Forex Expo Dubai and Best Regulated forex Broker 2018 Saudi Money Expo.

"We are extremely proud to have a rich legacy of providing leading-edge trading services across multiple global assets. On the occasion of our 20th anniversary, I would like to thank all our employees, clients and partners, who have been a crucial part of this amazing journey. As we complete two decades in the industry, we look forward to achieving new milestones every year," stated Chairman Emil Assentato.

Committed to Innovation

Fulfilling its commitment to providing the latest technologies to ease trading, FXDD has recently introduced multi-asset exchange trading. This means clients can now trade or invest in the traditional OTC FX and CFD market, as well as real exchange-traded stocks and futures via multi-asset access on the powerful MT5 platform.

As a testament to the company’s innovative approach, FXDD pioneered its motorsports partnership with the championship winning Team FXDD Ferrari 458 Italia in 2010 and 2011. Notably, FXDD was also a proud sponsor of the Formula 1 Red Bull double championship team in 2010 and 2011, and the FXDD Rolex GT Champions with Mazda in 2010. Their partnerships throughout the years have been selected to exemplify the precision and dedication they provide to clients every day.

A Client-First Focus

The highly qualified team at FXDD includes senior management with extensive experience in the interdealer banking and broking sectors. Their broad skill-base is one of the key reasons why the company is able to provide unmatched resources for traders, including education for all experience levels, market research and analysis, and the latest trading tools.

Business Head at FXDD, Joseph Botkier said, “I’ve seen the financial markets go through a sea-change over the years. Every generation of traders comes with unique expectations and trading styles. But the millennials and Gen Zers are different from all their predecessors. They have very high expectations and want solutions via the latest technology. I am proud to state that we, at FXDD, have always remained on the cutting-edge of fulfilling their needs."

As the company goes into its third decade of business, it looks forward to continuing to delight traders, and create mutually fruitful relationships with its partners.

Contact the team to find out more about FXDD.