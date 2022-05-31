Cyprus’ iFX Expo is sounding better by the second as FxGrow confirms its presence in this year’s edition.

From June 7th to June 9th in Limassol, Cyprus, top level executives and leading trading firms will get to meet, network, grow their businesses, and engage in thought-out, meaningful content.

What to expect at iFX Expo 2022?

IFX Expo is the place to be as experts from various industries gather for the ultimate global fintech collaboration.

From Technology and Service Providers to Banks and Liquidity Providers. From Digital Assets and Blockchain, Retail and Institutional Brokers, everyone that is anyone will be there.

iFX Expo’s long history of bringing together business in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, makes it the leading conference and flagship show which thousands of top-level executives and other leading industry pioneers trust in.

With unparalleled networking opportunities, incredibly insightful speaker sessions, and great hospitality, it comes as no surprise that the event is one of the highlights of the year.

And as for FxGrow…

FxGrow, one of the leading global trading platforms and top forex brokerage, will certainly receive a very warm welcome following its outstanding year and well-deserved nominations Ultimate Fintech Awards.

FxGrow Award Nominations include: Broker of the Year, Best Global Broker, Most Reliable Broker, and Best White Label Solution.

About FxGrow:

FxGrow ranks amongst the top global forex brokers and has been consistently recognized as a one of the most reliable forex companies.

It comes as no surprise that both top forex traders to just about anyone who wishes to get forex trading exposure chooses puts their trust in FxGrow.

The company keeps paving the way for forex traders from the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and all over the World by empowering its users with top-of-the-line resources.