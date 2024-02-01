Entering the fintech arena more than 20 years ago, Forexware is a frontrunner in delivering innovative technology solutions and White Label platforms for start-ups and well-established brokers in search of innovation.

Taking pride in contributing to the development of one of the first MetaTrader Bridge solutions in 2004, Forexware is a technology company with a long-standing history, whose technology underlies the core infrastructures of multiple reputed financial firms worldwide. Forexware’s game-changing solution for brokers is the FXStarterKit.

Developed by a team of deft engineers and financial industry insiders with background in fund and risk management, and liquidity provision, the FXStarterKit is an end-to-end technology bundle that helps brokers relying on MetaTrader infrastructures such as MT4 and MT5 to access more liquidity. This lends brokers more flexibility in trade execution and pricing.

By enhancing their capacity to execute a higher volume of bulk orders on aggregated, multi-asset liquidity faster and offer their clients best bid-ask pricing, Forexware’s FXStarterKit not only helps them to navigate liquidity challenges but also become more transparent and better manage risk.

“We built the FXStarterKit with two things in mind: liquidity access and risk management,” says Shawn Dikes, Forexware CEO.

“Liquidity is the lifeblood of every broker, and risk management is its oxygen. Our turnkey solution brings the best of both in a comprehensive technology bundle built around MetaTrader technology.”

“Our liquidity aggregation engine and advanced risk management tools can be tailored to each broker’s specific needs. Whether STP or DD, the FXStarterKit has the right solution for any type of broker, plus a comprehensive business plan for start-up and well-established market players seeking global expansion.”

A multilevel solution

As there’s no one size to fit all, the FXStarterKit comes with two packages for brokers. According to their scope of business and size, financial firms can choose between the FXStarterKit DELUXE and the FXStarterKit SUPREME.

Equally robust and easy to integrate, both solutions offer varying degrees of scalability, depending on specific criteria established upon sign-up. Here are some of the benefits of these slick technology suites:

FXStarterKit DELUXE, designed for operational efficiency

This ‘tool kit’ is designed for start-up brokerages and comprises a comprehensive selection of tools and a White Label suite designed to offload all the incorporation and operational complexities to Forexware.

Based on MetaTrader 4, the FXStarterKit DELUXE equips Forex brokers with everything they need to get started, from a reliable and secure Forex trading platform to liquidity, trade reporting, and licensing. Some of its key features are:

● Quick onboarding via Forexware’s registration portal

● Smooth integration of any existing customer base with Forexware’s cutting-edge platforms, liquidity engine and risk management infrastructure

● Institutional-grade data security within Forexware’s battle-tested data centres located in key hubs around the world

● Advanced risk management powered by Forexware technology

● 24/6 technical support all the way from integration to implementation

A prime software suite, the FXStarterKit DELUXE opens a land of opportunity for emerging brokers, enabling them to secure a prominent position in the industry and generate brand memorability. In addition, this agile set of tools provides some distinct advantages that empower brokers to unlock growth, such as:

● Easy branding of the trading platform and reporting portal

● Seamless integration with any social trading platform

● Lead nurturing, client retention and effective scaling

This flexibility makes the DELUXE technology suite a must-have for new entrants to the retail trading space.

FXStarterKit SUPREME, built for global expansion

The FXStarterKit SUPREME is an innovative technology bundle dedicated to well-established financial firms seeking global expansion. A complete solution, Forexware’s FXStarterKit SUPREME includes, among others, compliance and accounting services aimed at assisting brokers with company incorporation and bank account opening.

To unleash the benefits of the SUPREME kit, brokers must follow a simple process mimicking that of the DELUXE suite:

● Swiftly register via Forexware’s portal

● Seamlessly integrate their existing customer base with Forexware’s platforms, liquidity engine and risk management portal

Seen as the pinnacle of trading technology, the FXStarterKit SUPREME confers endless advantages, some of which are:

● Ultra-secure data hosting in Forexware’s data centres

● Unlimited growth opportunities globally, while Forexware manages risks and provides 24/6 technical support

● Consulting and advisory services provided by Forexware’s specialists to ensure compliant operation of the broker’s entity

● Pre-configured integration with major social trading platforms

● Lead nurturing and retention via the dedicated Broker Portal, which allows for a simplified customer onboarding

Feature-rich, the FXStarterKit SUPREME helps brokers to constantly keep their fingers on the pulse of their client base by furnishing them with real-time insights that can be easily translated into action.

Offering brokers a comprehensive picture of their customer base, connecting them to deep, multi-asset liquidity pools, and simplifying the trade reporting process, the FXStarterKit is a one-stop solution designed for effective global expansion.

In addition, the tailored business plan accompanying each package gives market players clear oversight over their business growth, empowering them to enter some of the most prolific Forex markets with their best foot forward. To explore the FXStarterKit, contact Forexware.