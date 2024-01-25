Key Highlights

· UK PMIs Lift Sterling: Recent robust UK PMI data has provided a boost to the GBP, reflecting resilience in the services sector.

· Retail Sales Concerns: Unexpectedly sharp declines in UK retail sales have injected caution into market sentiment.

· US Economic Data in Focus: Upcoming US GDP and PCE data, alongside Fed rate decisions, are poised to impact GBP/USD movements.

Market Snapshot

The GBP/USD currency pair has increased by 0.38% over the past week, however it remains at the same level as it was at the start of the year. The diverging monetary policies between the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are significantly influencing GBP/USD dynamics.

With the Fed adopting a cautious stance on rate cuts amidst strong economic indicators, the US dollar has strengthened. Conversely, the BoE faces pressure from domestic challenges, potentially impacting its rate decisions. This interest rate divergence is pivotal for GBP/USD movements, as a hawkish Fed versus a dovish BoE could widen the rate differential, favouring the US dollar over the Pound in the currency markets.

Economic Drivers

The currency pair has been influenced by a combination of strong performance in the UK's service sector and concerns stemming from a surprising dip in retail sales. The British Pound gained momentum as the latest S&P Global PMIs revealed service activity in the UK hitting an eight-month high, contributing to a more positive economic outlook. However, this optimism was somewhat tempered by a mixed performance in the manufacturing sector, and a significant unexpected decline in UK retail sales, that raised concerns about consumer confidence and spending.

The US economic landscape is next under the spotlight with the release of the first estimate for fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures. Analysts are predicting the data to reveal an annualized 2% growth, representing the slowest expansion in the past six quarters. This GDP data is crucial as it precedes the Federal Reserve's policy meeting scheduled for January 31st, where the central bank's stance on interest rates will be closely scrutinized.

Adding another layer of complexity is the expected Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed's favoured measure of inflation. The outcome of this report could offer vital clues about the inflation trajectory in the US and influence the Federal Reserve's upcoming monetary policy decisions. Given the recent delay in anticipated Fed rate cuts, which has contributed to a strengthened US dollar, these economic releases are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping market dynamics.

Technical Overview and Key Levels

The GBP/USD pair showcases a long-term uptrend, remaining above the 50-day exponential moving average, signalling enduring strength. However, recent weeks have witnessed a consolidation phase, with the currency oscillating between support at $1.2600 and resistance at $1.2830. The direction for the long term will be determined by a breakout from this range: surpassing 1.2850 could extend the uptrend towards $1.30, while falling below $1.26 might suggest a trend reversal and an increase in selling pressure.

Short-term attention is on the $1.2770 level, which has resisted breakthrough attempts twice during January, indicating its significance for the immediate market sentiment. Intraday support is identified at $1.27; where a break below this level could shift short term momentum to bearish, potentially leading the market to retest the lower range boundaries above $1.26.

Concurrently, market volatility has decreased, with the average true range now dipping below $0.0080, pointing to a period of market anticipation for a decisive move. This confluence of factors highlights a market at a crossroad, waiting for a catalyst to define the next directional wave.

GBPUSD Daily Chart:

Looking Ahead

Looking ahead, market participants should brace for potential shifts in the GBP/USD pair's direction, driven by US economic data and the Federal Reserve's policy moves. Upcoming economic reports and decisions from central banks in both the US and the UK might bring considerable volatility, potentially challenging the key technical levels. The Federal Reserve's meeting is scheduled for January 31st, followed closely by the Bank of England's meeting on February 1st.

A stronger-than-expected US GDP report or higher PCE inflation figures could reinforce the US dollar's strength, while any signs of economic moderation or lower inflation figures could ease the dynamics of GBP/USD. Investors and traders are advised to closely monitor these developments, as they could indicate new trading opportunities and risks in the currency markets.