Hybrid Broker Global GT recently added new asset classes; DeFi Tokens and NFTs to its MT5 product offering. The two new asset classes complement the already existing 8 asset classes (depending on account type) to now offer a full suite of 10 asset classes.

As the first Hybrid Broker, Global GT strives to be a pioneer in the industry, aiming to assist traders in achieving their financial goals, by constantly trying to improve their range of products and services to provide its clients with a 360° trading experience.



As a result of high popularity, and to meet the growing demand of traders, Global GT took a leap and began the year 2022 with the addition of new asset classes to its trading suite; DeFi Tokens and NFTs.

Below is a list of some of the Defi Tokens and NFTs now offered by Global GT.



DeFi Tokens

LNKUSD (Chainlink vs US Dollar)

WBTUSD (Wrapped Bitcoin vs US Dollar)

ZRXUSD (Ox ZRX vs US Dollar)

RENUSD (Republic Protocol vs US Dollar)

UNIUSD (Uniswap vs USD)

NFTs

CHZUSD (CHILIZ vs USD)

ENJUSD (ENJIN COIN vs USD)

DGBUSD (DIGIBYTE vs USD)

THTUSD (Theta vs Us Dollar)

MANUSD (Mana vs US Dollar)

In addition to Defi Tokens and NFTs, two new Coins SOLUSD (Solana vs US Dollar) and LUNUSD (Luna vs US Dollar) were also added within the Crypto asset class.

The new asset classes along are available in the MT5 Platform and can be traded in Standard & ECN Accounts 24/7 with competitive spreads and leverage up to 1:50.

The ongoing diversification in product offering, account types and promotions, prove that Global GT is determined to meet the needs of both beginner and advanced traders and to provide them with an exposure into almost every element of today’s dynamic markets.



“Ever since our establishment, we have expanded to satisfy our clients’ needs, by continuously providing traders with a wide range of instruments and competitive trading conditions. This gives us a competitive advantage in a highly demanding industry, and we intend to keep innovating to stay ahead of the markets” stated Constantinos Pavlides, CMO of Global GT.

Global GT is a hybrid broker that under its brand consists of two licensed companies: one is licensed by the Financial Sector Authority (FSA) and the other by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) South Africa.

Risk Disclaimer: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high level of risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.