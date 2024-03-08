IC Markets, a global leader in online trading and investing, has integrated with TradingView to enhance the way traders navigate the financial markets. With a thriving community of over 50 million traders worldwide, coupled with superior charting tools, real-time market data, and seamless trading integrations, TradingView is geared towards empowering traders to truly maximize their trading potential.

Beyond aligning with the mutual view of industry innovation, The TradingView and IC Markets collaboration underscores the desire to provide a powerful trading experience.

TradingView is the go-to for traders to stay ahead of the market, with 400+ built-in indicators and strategies and another 100+ smart drawing tools. By seamlessly incorporating IC Markets into TradingView’s comprehensive chart library, traders now have access to a diverse range of market insights and analytical tools at their fingertips.

This development aligns with IC Markets’ ongoing focus on enhancing the customer experience, most recently reflected in its impressive 4.8-star rating on Trustpilot from over 30,000 reviews.

IC Markets has quickly garnered positive feedback from clients, achieving an impressive #2 broker ranking on TradingView within just the first month. The broker has earned a stellar 4.7-star rating, a testament to its commitment to providing clients with the tools they need to make more informed decisions and simplify their trading experience.

To start trading with TradingView at IC Markets, clients can begin by opening a live Trading Account and setting up a TradingView Account. Once both accounts are ready, customers can seamlessly link them, allowing the use of TradingView for direct trading on the IC Markets award-winning platform.

About IC Markets

Built by traders for traders, IC Markets is one of the world’s largest Forex CFD brokers. Our mission is to create the best trading experience for retail and institutional clients alike, allowing traders to focus more on their trading, servicing clients around the world in over 200 countries. Since our launch in 2007, IC Markets has bridged the gap between retail and institutional clients, by offering a trading solution previously only available to investment banks and high net worth individuals. As a result, IC Markets is the destination of choice for active traders worldwide who are seeking a trading environment that supports them to become a more confident and capable trader, delivering intuitive trading platforms with value-added tools and support for all trading strategies and style.

