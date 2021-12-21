The iFX EXPO Dubai will take place at Za'abeel Hall 6, Dubai World Trade Centre from 22-24 February 2022. Organized by Ultimate Fintech, the event will be at the UAE’s leading event venue and the largest exhibition center in the world. This requires exceptional planning and preparation. Now is the perfect time to book your booth, sponsorship, and tickets for the expo.

Showcase Your Brand in Dubai

Dubai is a leading financial center in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region and the iFX EXPO Dubai 2021 was a huge success. As the world’s first and largest finance and fintech B2B exhibition, we have the expertise to deliver maximum exposure for your brand with our carefully designed booth options. Our booths come in various sizes so whether you are a start-up or a global powerhouse there are packages to suit all.

Booth options available include Pitch Point Plus, Standard Booth, Super Booth or Double Booth. We require early booking to ensure that your booth is designed and built on time. Last minute requests cannot be guaranteed. Make the most of your participation and book your booth NOW.

Become a Sponsor

Generate maximum exposure for your brand by becoming an iFX EXPO Dubai 2022 Sponsor, where you will meet investors, partners, and traders.

Sponsorship packages include:

Massive exposure at the event

Digital exposure prior to, during and after the event

Social media mentions across many platforms

Digital exposure in our mailers

You could be our Workshop Sponsor, a coveted Gold Sponsor, or even sponsor one of our legendary parties. Want to get creative with your sponsorship spot or giveaways? We’re ready to hear your ideas and work with you to make them happen!

The iFX EXPO Dubai 2022 provides exceptional exposure and sponsorship opportunities, allowing you to project your brand to the right audience. Contact sales@ifxexpo.com for more information.

Register to Attend

iFX EXPO Dubai 2022 provides an invaluable opportunity for those in the finance and fintech space to grow their business network. Every show attracts decision makers from leading organizations including those that are driving sectors forward through innovation and discovery. Spaces are limited.

Right now, you can benefit from exclusive rates with our early bird registration prices. These prices are only valid until 20th January 2022 so reserve your place at https://ifxexpo.com/dubai2022/registration/attendee

Join us to discover the true power of networking and see what it can do for your business.

Reach Out to Ultimate Fintech today for more information.