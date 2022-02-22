Global trading provider INFINOX has announced today that the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platform is now available to their clients. This makes even more asset classes accessible to INFINOX clients and offers more trading opportunities.

The MT5 platform addition is being rolled out across Latin America, MENA, Southeast Asia and the UK, where the company is headquartered. This means that clients of INFINOX from around the world will be able to enjoy the vast number of features available to trade with.

A key benefit of the new MT5 platform is that it supports equities. INFINOX clients can now trade more than 150 stocks including familiar brands like Netflix, Visa, Amazon, and Tesla. The increase in markets will create more trading opportunities for clients and offer greater portfolio diversification.

As well as equities, MT5 will allow clients to trade forex pairs, commodities, indices, and futures.

The cutting-edge multi-asset platform will give its clients a professional edge, introducing a host of institutional trading tools including:

Being able to trade using 21 different timeframes

Delivering news from around the world that may impact the markets through a built-in economic calendar

Enabling clients to utilise 9 different order types, including Buy Stop Limit and Sell Stop Limit

Accessing Depth of Market features

MT5 can be accessed from both desktop and mobile devices meaning clients can stay connected from wherever they are.

INFINOX CEO, Robert Berkeley, commented:

“INFINOX prides itself on providing a premium client service and a range of trading tools across a multi-asset range. Adding the MT5 platform to our product offering continues our commitment to providing our existing and new clients with cutting edge technology in order to trade the financial markets.”

The MetaTrader 5 platform is available now via its website www.infinox.co.uk.

About INFINOX

INFINOX Capital Ltd is a global, online trading platform based in the City of London. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, it enables clients across the UK, EU and beyond to trade a full range of asset classes, from forex to equities and commodities.

Its business is built on integrity and trust, and it offers customers access to a range of market intelligence tools as well as dynamic products, competitive trading parameters and premium, one-on-one customer service.

