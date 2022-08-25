Athletes and traders have a lot of parellels that make comparisons easy and informative.

A medical study on athletes showed that pro athletes don't have reflexes that are faster than the general public. What differentiates the all stars from the rest, is their ability to anticipate the future.

Successful traders need to anticipate as well. Traders need to anticipate the nuances of the market.

That may be from a fundamentally, or technicallly perspective (or both). If trades can ANTICIPATE, they have the opportunity to enjoy profitable success, and may even become an all-star.

