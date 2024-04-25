Kinesis Mint, the certified independent precious metals mint and refinery of Kinesis, the monetary system backed by 1:1 allocated gold and silver, has been appointed the exclusive coin producer for the House of Mandela.

The Kinesis Mint will independently manufacture the official House of Mandela collector coins in fine gold and silver.

Commencing with the House of Mandela Coin, the Kinesis Mint has been entrusted with the exclusive rights to design and fabricate the House of Mandela commemorative coins. The team conceptualised the House of Mandela Coin to reflect the immortalised legacy and global impact of former South African president and activist, Nelson Mandela.

The coin features the totem symbol of the bee, with its wings resembling the many branches and strong values of the Mandela family tree. The symbol also holds additional significance as the literal translation of Nelson Mandela’s name, Rolihlahla.

The House of Mandela, represented by Nelson Mandela’s daughter, Dr Pumla Makaziwe Mandela, and granddaughter, Tukwini Mandela, will oversee and support the marketing efforts locally and internationally.

Thomas Coughlin, CEO of Kinesis Money comments:

“We are proud to enter into a long-term partnership with the House of Mandela. The House of Mandela Coin pays homage to the enduring legacy of Nelson Mandela, one that speaks of courage and dedication to the community. The meaning at the very heart of the Mandela House: “One who is brave enough to challenge the status quo” is as relevant now as it was at the time of his historic achievements.”

Dr Pumla Makaziwe Mandela, CEO and founder of the House of Mandela comments:

“We are proud to be partnered with the Kinesis Mint, commencing with the launch of the House of Mandela Coin. The artistry of the coin represents the underlying values of my family’s legacy and heritage imbued in the strength and determination of my father, Nelson Mandela.”

Based in Istanbul, Turkey, the 5,600 square-metre Kinesis Mint facility manufactures the official Kinesis Bullion collection, with a minimum fineness of 9999, gold, and 999, silver.

The commemorative coins will be available to purchase from the House of Mandela physical and online store, the Kinesis Bullion store and retail bullion partners of Kinesis in the near future.

About House of Mandela

The Mandela name is one of heritage, strong values and royalty. Our history, culture and family values are closely linked with the life and times of Africa, her people, resilience, compassion and courage. The Mandelas are the descendants of a royal bloodline that dates back to the 18th century when Thembu Land was part of the Royal Kingdom of the Eastern Cape. Our history is steeped in tradition, family values and a strong sense of community. We are proud of our heritage and believe that only when we understand and appreciate where we come from is it possible to achieve a state of enlightenment and progress on our journey of life.

The House of Mandela is an inspirational, African luxury lifestyle brand that epitomises the exoticism, beauty, resilience and passion of Africa to all sectors of the global community. The House of Mandela brand is owned by the Mandela Family with the objective of creating Africa’s most powerful lifestyle brand through which positive consumer experiences will be intrinsically linked so that when the consumers see and experience HoM, they have confidence in a vast array of House of Mandela branded products, whether they are wine, beauty or fashion related. Through House of Mandela, we are creating a unique and distinct offering of what “Made in Africa” means.

About Kinesis Money

Kinesis (http://www.kinesismint.com/) is an end-to-end monetary system based 1:1 on physical gold and silver. Founded in 2017, Kinesis formed a strategic partnership with Allocated Bullion Exchange with institutional metals exchange trading globally for over a decade. With $10B traded since 2021, Kinesis has driven rapid expansion on a global scale, amassing a client base across 150+ countries. Through robust vaulting infrastructure and innovative financial technology, Kinesis reintroduces gold and silver as money. The platform enables citizens worldwide to protect their wealth outside of the volatility of the traditional banking system.