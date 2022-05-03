It’s that time of year again. Something big is being prepared by the Ultimate Fintech team and they plan on putting you at the centre of it all!

Welcome to the iFX EXPO, the world’s first and largest financial business to business exhibition. This year, iFX EXPO International 2022 is going to be bigger than ever.

The organisers are planning 2+ days of networking and engaging with the titans of the industry from the 7th to the 9th of June in Limassol, Cyprus. From Online Trading, to Financial Services, and Fintech, they’re giving you the opportunity for invaluable conversations.

This is the event for:

• Technology & Service Providers

• Digital Assets & Blockchain

• Retail & Institutional Brokers

• Payments, Banks & Liquidity Providers

• Affiliates & IBs

• Regulation & Compliance

The Palais des Sports, Spyros Kyprianou Athletic Center will play host to the attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors which include successful start-ups, leading international brands, and industry giants.

The events kicks off with a welcome party taking place on the night of the 7th of June at Columbia Beach with a show-stopping night party also planned at Theama Venue on the evening of the 8th. There are several luxurious hotels ready to accommodate you such as the Parklane Resort & Spa, Amara Hotel, St. Raphael Resort and The Royal Apollonia, with pickup points to take you to the Expo venue on the days of the show.

The deadline for their Early Bird promotion has been officially extended to the 10th of May. Certain business categories are eligible for the Early Bird completely FREE of charge. Head over to register to see whether you qualify.

As you can imagine, the exclusivity of the iFX EXPO International 2022 makes booths limited in number and only the last few sponsorships remain. The deadline for registering your company’s booth is fast approaching so this is your last chance to book. Do not let the opportunity pass you by. Contact sales@ifxexpo.com and secure your spot.

With just over a month to go, Ultimate Fintech are more excited than ever to once again bring you all together for an unforgettable few days. From the exhibitors, to the sponsors, to keynote speakers, everyone has their role to play in making the iFX EXPO International 2022 the designated foothold for individuals to harbour expert industry knowledge and to make the most of unlimited networking opportunities.

See you there! Visit the official website to find out more.