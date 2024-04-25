INFINOX is Delighted to announce the appointment of Mayne Ayliffe as the new Global Head of HR, based in the Dubai operations office, overseeing the Group's Human Resources function.

Mayne is a seasoned HR professional with a decade of experience across the finance and professional service industries. Throughout her career, she has consistently demonstrated a strong track record of leading HR teams, driving organisational growth, and fostering a positive and productive work environment.

“INFINOX is delighted to welcome Mayne to the team,” said INFINOX CEO, Jay Mawji. “Her extensive experience and proven ability to develop and implement strategic HR initiatives will be invaluable to us. Our greatest strength is who we are as a team and individuals; we value the progress in our personal and professional lives ahead of our KPI’s and performance metrics. After all, when good people come together, we can do great things!”

Mayne brings a wealth of expertise to INFINOX, having previously held leadership positions at prestigious organisations such as Equiti Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, and PwC. She is a CIPD-qualified professional with a deep understanding of organisational behaviour, which allows her to approach HR challenges with a strategic and results-oriented mindset. She is a trained Performance Coach and has obtained a graduate certificate in Organisational Behaviour from Harvard Extension School.

“I am excited to join INFINOX at such a pivotal time in the company’s growth,” said Mayne. “I am impressed by INFINOX’s commitment to its employees and its dedication to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence. I look forward to working with our teams around the world to develop a strategic HR agenda that supports high performance and is centred on human motivation.”

Mayne’s appointment underscores INFINOX’s commitment to building a best-in-class HR function that supports ambitious global growth plans. Her leadership and expertise will be instrumental in creating a world-class employee experience and driving success in the years to come.

About INFINOX

INFINOX, a global, multi-regulated online trading provider and the Official Trading Partner of BWT Alpine F1 Team, has earned a strong reputation for integrity and trust since its establishment in 2009. Serving clients worldwide - with over 15 offices, INFINOX facilitates trading across diverse asset classes, from forex to equities, commodities, and crypto CFDs. The company provides personalised customer service. INFINOX clients range from individual traders, social trading on its IX Social App, partners through its IX Partners Product and its Institutional IXO Prime offering.

To learn more about INFINOX, please visit: www.infinox.com