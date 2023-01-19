Setting the standard for excellence in the fintech and financial services industry, the UF AWARDS count among the most coveted accolades that a B2B or B2C brand can attain. Winning an UF Award shines new light on the merits of industry players competing for the same target market. The UF AWARDS MEA are no exception.
Crowning the best brokers and the best B2B fintech companies in the Middle East and Africa, they distinguish those industry leaders who continue to innovate and reinvent themselves to keep up with the industry’s transformational pace.
Organised to the finest detail by Ultimate Fintech, the UF AWARDS MEA 2023 Ceremony concluded this year’s edition of the iFX EXPO Dubai. On the 18th of January, the exclusive ceremony congregated the best of fintech and financial services under the roof of the Orange Feels Bar - Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown to applaud the best B2B and B2C brands in the Middle East and Africa.
From the dozens of companies competing for an UF Award this year, only a few winners emerged. And these winners are….?
Broker Awards
Best Multi-Asset Broker - MEA: Exness
Most Transparent Broker - MEA: Vantage
Best CFD Broker – MEA: AAAFx
Best ECN/STP Broker- MEA: Fxview
Best IB/Affiliate Programme – MEA: Exness
Best Trading Experience – MEA: Vantage
Best Education Tools – MEA: YaMarkets
Best Forex Spreads - MEA: Tickmill
Most Innovative Broker – Africa: Kwakol Markets
Best Broker – Africa: JustMarkets
Most Trusted Broker - Middle East: MultiBank Group
Best Broker - Middle East: OneRoyal
B2B Awards
Best Trading Platform - MEA: Match-Trader Platform
Best Social Trading Solution - MEA: ZuluTrade
Best Multi-Asset Liquidity Provider - MEA: Match-Prime Liquidity
Best Connectivity Provider - MEA: oneZero
Best Bridge Provider - MEA: Centroid Solutions
Best Technology Provider - MEA: Your Bourse
Best Risk Management Solution - MEA: Centroid Solutions
Best Client Onboarding Solution - MEA - Shufti Pro
Best Crypto Solution for Payments - MEA: Match2Pay
Best All-In-One Brokerage Solution - MEA: Quadcode
Best RegTech Reporting Solution - MEA: Shufti Pro
Best Trader Retention Tool - MEA: Solitics
Fastest Growing Technology Provider - MEA - PLUGIT
Most Outstanding Innovator in Crypto Payments - MEA: Capital Wallet
Best Fintech AI Solution - MEA: Shufti Pro
Best Payment Service Provider - Africa: Swiffy
Ultimate Fintech would like to thank everyone who participated in the UF AWARDS MEA 2023 and, of course, “Congratulations!” to the worthy winners.