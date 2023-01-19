Setting the standard for excellence in the fintech and financial services industry, the UF AWARDS count among the most coveted accolades that a B2B or B2C brand can attain. Winning an UF Award shines new light on the merits of industry players competing for the same target market. The UF AWARDS MEA are no exception.

Crowning the best brokers and the best B2B fintech companies in the Middle East and Africa, they distinguish those industry leaders who continue to innovate and reinvent themselves to keep up with the industry’s transformational pace.

Organised to the finest detail by Ultimate Fintech, the UF AWARDS MEA 2023 Ceremony concluded this year’s edition of the iFX EXPO Dubai. On the 18th of January, the exclusive ceremony congregated the best of fintech and financial services under the roof of the Orange Feels Bar - Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown to applaud the best B2B and B2C brands in the Middle East and Africa.

From the dozens of companies competing for an UF Award this year, only a few winners emerged. And these winners are….?

Broker Awards

Best Multi-Asset Broker - MEA: Exness

Most Transparent Broker - MEA: Vantage

Best CFD Broker – MEA: AAAFx

Best ECN/STP Broker- MEA: Fxview

Best IB/Affiliate Programme – MEA: Exness

Best Trading Experience – MEA: Vantage

Best Education Tools – MEA: YaMarkets

Best Forex Spreads - MEA: Tickmill

Most Innovative Broker – Africa: Kwakol Markets

Best Broker – Africa: JustMarkets

Most Trusted Broker - Middle East: MultiBank Group

Best Broker - Middle East: OneRoyal

B2B Awards

Best Trading Platform - MEA: Match-Trader Platform

Best Social Trading Solution - MEA: ZuluTrade

Best Multi-Asset Liquidity Provider - MEA: Match-Prime Liquidity

Best Connectivity Provider - MEA: oneZero

Best Bridge Provider - MEA: Centroid Solutions

Best Technology Provider - MEA: Your Bourse

Best Risk Management Solution - MEA: Centroid Solutions

Best Client Onboarding Solution - MEA - Shufti Pro

Best Crypto Solution for Payments - MEA: Match2Pay

Best All-In-One Brokerage Solution - MEA: Quadcode

Best RegTech Reporting Solution - MEA: Shufti Pro

Best Trader Retention Tool - MEA: Solitics

Fastest Growing Technology Provider - MEA - PLUGIT

Most Outstanding Innovator in Crypto Payments - MEA: Capital Wallet

Best Fintech AI Solution - MEA: Shufti Pro

Best Payment Service Provider - Africa: Swiffy

Ultimate Fintech would like to thank everyone who participated in the UF AWARDS MEA 2023 and, of course, “Congratulations!” to the worthy winners.