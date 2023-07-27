During the first semester of 2023, PayRetailers participated in significant events in the global Fintech and financial services industry, establishing new business connections that enable merchants from diverse industries to operate seamlessly and securely in Latin America.

The standout event was undoubtedly SiGMA Americas in Sao Paulo, Brazil, which provided PayRetailers with a direct opportunity to engage in conversations with prominent leaders and merchants from the gaming industry, who were interested in expanding their portfolio of offerings and venturing into the emerging markets of the region. - PayRetailers Gears Up For SiGMA Brazil and Money 2020 to Help Drive Business Success in Latin America.

In its ongoing commitment to strengthen the digital payments ecosystem in Latin America, PayRetailers has already outlined its roadmap for the remainder of 2023, with the clear objective of expanding into new markets and providing tailored payment solutions to all types of businesses, thanks to the constant improvement of its API.

Barcelona, the headquarters of PayRetailers, will kick off this journey in Europe by hosting its team of experts at the SBC Summit Barcelona 2023, taking place from September 19th to 21st at Fira Montjuic. This event offers a conference and exhibition dedicated to leaders in the sports betting and iGaming industry, aiming to discuss the future of the sector, exchange knowledge, and establish powerful connections.

Present at booth PC410, PayRetailers will seize this opportunity to showcase its leadership in digital payments and provide diverse merchants with a comprehensive payment experience for players in the region. Barcelona will become the epicenter where industry experts gather, fostering a conducive environment for collaboration and growth in the realm of online payments.

Simultaneously, from September 19th to 21st, the PayRetailers team will be present in Cyprus for iFX Expo 2023, iFX EXPO International 2023, taking place in the city of Limassol. For another year, PayRetailers will participate in Europe's largest B2B financial exhibition, serving as a powerful networking platform for over 5,000 attendees during three days of discussions on innovation and technology. The company’s team of experts will be at booth 55, City of Dreams Mediterranean Integrated Resort.

As experts in facilitating the purchase and payment process, PayRetailers will present itself as an ally that meets the payment needs of merchants and Fintech. Offering a high-end solution ideal for growth in Latin America, with over 250 alternative payment methods, secure local and international payments in different currencies, and worldwide coverage. PayRetailers' scalable and reliable technology adapts to the needs of any type of business, providing a complete payment experience.

With two consecutive SiGMA events this year and to end the year on a high note, PayRetailers will attend SiGMA Europe in Malta from November 13th to 17th, booth B1005. This edition will bring together over 4,000 visitors, becoming a significant gathering point in the gaming industry, where the latest news, sector conferences, and reviews of casinos and sports betting will further drive industry growth.

In this context, PayRetailers' presence will be crucial in shaping the industry in Latin America, where its comprehensive solution offers a sophisticated payment experience tailored to the user, ensuring a seamless payment process that prevents players from abandoning the game.

PayRetailers' payment expertise focuses on localization, offering the most popular payment methods in each country's local currency, along with features such as fraud prevention software, intelligent payment routing, PCI DSS-compliant tokenization, and automated recurring billing. All of this guarantees a simple, fast, and secure payment experience for iGaming companies and their players.

These participations reflect PayRetailers' commitment to drive the e-commerce and online gaming industries in Latin America, providing businesses and consumers with the necessary services to effectively scale in each market.

With a strategic focus, PayRetailers' cross-functional and customizable platform solidifies itself as a secure and reliable choice for companies seeking growth in online commerce.

To learn more about PayRetailers and how it can help your company expand in Latin America, visit their website, or reach out to them directly during the events.