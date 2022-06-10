Representatives from all over the world flew into Cyprus to watch their brand battle it out against the best in the business at the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022. Ultimate Fintech held the prestigious Awards Ceremony on the 9th of June on the final evening of the iFX EXPO International at Columbia Beach in Limassol. The crowd was in scintillating form, with a fantastic turnout of individuals coming together to network as the industry held its breath in anticipation of the results.
A Win in the Workplace is a Win in the Marketplace
An Ultimate Fintech Award is an award of distinction. With their years of experience in the fintech and finance space, Ultimate Fintech have set an exclusive industry benchmark for both brokers and B2B service providers. With the spotlight fixed firmly on these brands, an award represents lasting success that lingers far beyond a single night.
To be nominated is a fantastic achievement, but as we all know, there’s only room for one at the top!
2022 Winners:
Broker of the Year: FXCM
Best Global Broker: ATFX
Most Transparent Broker: AAAFx
Most Trusted Broker: Fxview
Most Reliable Broker: FxGrow
Best Newcomer Broker: tixee
Best CFDs Broker: Global GT
Best ECN/STP Broker: Errante
Fastest Growing Broker: Schatz Markets
Best IB Programme: tixee
Best Affiliate Programme: VT Markets
Best Trading Experience: Conotoxia
Best Customer Service: 4XC
Best Prime Trading Account: RoboForex
Best Copy Trading Platform: HokoCloud
Best Mobile Trading App: Vantage
Best Trade Execution: FP Markets
Best Trading Conditions: Ardu Prime
Best Crypto CFDs Broker: Libertex
Most Innovative Broker: Ardu Prime
Best Forex Spreads: Tickmill
Best Withdrawal Plan: CXM Direct
Best White Label Solution: FxGrow
Best Emerging Broker : Kwakol Markets
Best Hybrid Broker: FXGT
Fastest Growing Broker – Asia: YaMarkets
Best IB Programme – Asia: YaMarkets
Best Trading Support – Asia: Schatz Markets
Best Broker – Asia: Justforex
Most Trusted Broker – Europe: Ardu Prime
Best Broker – Europe: RoboMarkets
Best Broker – Africa: Kwakol Markets
Most Trusted Broker - Middle East: HF Markets
Most Trusted Broker – LATAM: Libertex
Best Broker – Australia: Vantage
Best Customer Support – Australia: Vantage
Most Trusted Broker – Nigeria: Kwakol Markets
Best FX Trading Platform: Match-Trade Technologies
Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform: ActTrader
Best Social Trading Solution: ZuluTrade
Best B2B Liquidity Provider: Finalto
Best Crypto Liquidity Provider: Match-Prime Liquidity
Best Connectivity Provider: oneZero
Best Bridge Provider: Centroid Solutions
Most Innovative Bridge Solution: Tools for Brokers
Best Risk Management Solution: Centroid Solutions
Best White Label: DXtrade by Devexperts
Best Crypto White Label Solution: Tradesmarter
Best Technology Provider: Your Bourse
Best Fintech AI Solution: QFIL Solutions
Best RegTech Reporting Solution: MAP FinTech
Best Client Onboarding Solution: Shufti Pro
Best Automated Performance Tool: Solitics
Best Payment Service Provider: Worldpay from FIS
Best Crypto Solution For Payments: Capital Wallet
Best All-In-One Brokerage Solution: PLUGIT
Best Trader Retention Tool: Solitics
Best Cloud Technology Solution: Alibaba Cloud
Best Emerging Trading Platform: Ark Trader by Ark Technologies
Massive congratulations to all deserved winners. Until next year…