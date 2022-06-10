Representatives from all over the world flew into Cyprus to watch their brand battle it out against the best in the business at the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022. Ultimate Fintech held the prestigious Awards Ceremony on the 9th of June on the final evening of the iFX EXPO International at Columbia Beach in Limassol. The crowd was in scintillating form, with a fantastic turnout of individuals coming together to network as the industry held its breath in anticipation of the results.

A Win in the Workplace is a Win in the Marketplace

An Ultimate Fintech Award is an award of distinction. With their years of experience in the fintech and finance space, Ultimate Fintech have set an exclusive industry benchmark for both brokers and B2B service providers. With the spotlight fixed firmly on these brands, an award represents lasting success that lingers far beyond a single night.

To be nominated is a fantastic achievement, but as we all know, there’s only room for one at the top!

2022 Winners:

Broker of the Year: FXCM

Best Global Broker: ATFX

Most Transparent Broker: AAAFx

Most Trusted Broker: Fxview

Most Reliable Broker: FxGrow

Best Newcomer Broker: tixee

Best CFDs Broker: Global GT

Best ECN/STP Broker: Errante

Fastest Growing Broker: Schatz Markets

Best IB Programme: tixee

Best Affiliate Programme: VT Markets

Best Trading Experience: Conotoxia

Best Customer Service: 4XC

Best Prime Trading Account: RoboForex

Best Copy Trading Platform: HokoCloud

Best Mobile Trading App: Vantage

Best Trade Execution: FP Markets

Best Trading Conditions: Ardu Prime

Best Crypto CFDs Broker: Libertex

Most Innovative Broker: Ardu Prime

Best Forex Spreads: Tickmill

Best Withdrawal Plan: CXM Direct

Best White Label Solution: FxGrow

Best Emerging Broker : Kwakol Markets

Best Hybrid Broker: FXGT

Fastest Growing Broker – Asia: YaMarkets

Best IB Programme – Asia: YaMarkets

Best Trading Support – Asia: Schatz Markets

Best Broker – Asia: Justforex

Most Trusted Broker – Europe: Ardu Prime

Best Broker – Europe: RoboMarkets

Best Broker – Africa: Kwakol Markets

Most Trusted Broker - Middle East: HF Markets

Most Trusted Broker – LATAM: Libertex

Best Broker – Australia: Vantage

Best Customer Support – Australia: Vantage

Most Trusted Broker – Nigeria: Kwakol Markets

Best FX Trading Platform: Match-Trade Technologies

Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform: ActTrader

Best Social Trading Solution: ZuluTrade

Best B2B Liquidity Provider: Finalto

Best Crypto Liquidity Provider: Match-Prime Liquidity

Best Connectivity Provider: oneZero

Best Bridge Provider: Centroid Solutions

Most Innovative Bridge Solution: Tools for Brokers

Best Risk Management Solution: Centroid Solutions

Best White Label: DXtrade by Devexperts

Best Crypto White Label Solution: Tradesmarter

Best Technology Provider: Your Bourse

Best Fintech AI Solution: QFIL Solutions

Best RegTech Reporting Solution: MAP FinTech

Best Client Onboarding Solution: Shufti Pro

Best Automated Performance Tool: Solitics

Best Payment Service Provider: Worldpay from FIS

Best Crypto Solution For Payments: Capital Wallet

Best All-In-One Brokerage Solution: PLUGIT

Best Trader Retention Tool: Solitics

Best Cloud Technology Solution: Alibaba Cloud

Best Emerging Trading Platform: Ark Trader by Ark Technologies

Massive congratulations to all deserved winners. Until next year…